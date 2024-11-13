‘I got mine at Costco’: ALDI shopper warns against grocery shopping at the store after opening Chomps Beef Stick

An Aldi shopper was absolutely disappointed after some items she bought at the store were not fresh. The experience made her question whether the grocery store sells defective items other stores do not want.

Featured Video

In a viral video that has been viewed over 106,000 times, user Kristen (@justlikestosmile) showed off the items she purchased and explained why she will not shop at the store in the future.

“Aldi sucks!” text overlaid on the clip read. “Very disappointed again.”

Aldi shopper’s disappointment with beef stick

The woman began the video by explaining many of her followers have recommended abandoning Costco and BJ’s to save money shopping at Aldi.

Advertisement

However, the TikToker simply does not share the popular sentiment that Aldi is a good grocery store.

“I really am not a huge fan of Aldi,” she began.

She then offered up an experience with items she bought at the store to highlight the issues she has with it.

The woman explained that she shopped at Aldi one evening after running out of basic things in her home.

Advertisement

Kristen said she also picked up a few beef sticks as a snack. After she tried them, she realized something was wrong.

“This is, like, doesn’t taste right,” she said. “It did not taste the same and it kinda just tasted gross.”

The woman also said the snack was discolored.

Other items were also a let down

Other groceries were also less than fresh, according to the shopper.

Advertisement

“Then I bought some grapes,” she continued. “They have like this dirty film on them.”

The woman also claimed the grapes tasted “gross.”

Ultimately, the woman noted that she never has these kinds of experiences with “regular” grocery stores.

“So this just reaffirms me never wanting to go back to Aldi again,” she said.

Advertisement

She also wondered if the store sells defective groceries other stores don’t want.

Cost of groceries a major talking point online

Everyone seems to be concerned about saving money on food and other costs. The increasing cost of food inspired plenty of viral content.

Advertisement

Recently, one Instacart shopper shared his surprise after discovering his grocery list from 2019. He said similar items cost him twice the amount only a few years later.

A Walmart shopper even went viral with claims that shoppers are abandoning items at self-check out because they are not affordable.

New reports indicate that the 12-month consumer price index inflation rate rose to 2.6 percent in October. Higher housing and food costs are responsible for the rise.

Nevertheless, Kristen is not willing to compromise the freshness and quality of her groceries to cut down on costs.

Advertisement

Viewers defend Aldi

In the comments section, many defended Aldi. They mostly agreed that a bad purchase could be made at any store.

“This can happen when you buy from any store,” user Andrea said.

“I got mine at Costco and they are grey and taste funny. So not an Aldi issue,” user Zandra Johnson wrote.

Advertisement

Others pointed out that the grocery does have a reasonable return policy.

“You can bring it all back for double what you paid. It’s their twice as nice’ guarantee,” use Rebecca Kaufman commented.

According to Aldi’s return policy, customers can return most items for a refund or replacement within 60 days.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aldi via email and user Kristen by TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.