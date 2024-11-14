‘May I never find a love like this’: Woman is stuck at airport while her husband is on the plane. Why?

A woman says her husband got on the plane without her after she couldn’t board, causing a stir in the comments of the now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 6.1 million views, TikToker Jaime Wystub (@jaimewystub) shares a clip of her sitting at the boarding gate. She flips the camera to a plane reversing onto the tarmac.

“At the airport. Guess where my husband is? He’s on that flight,” she says. “Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not? He got my birthday wrong.”

It turns out that Wystub’s husband had entered her date of birth incorrectly when booking the ticket, which means she could not board and had to rebook.

For security reasons, airlines require that your identifying information—like your name and date of birth—match your ticket and your ID or passport.

The caption reads, “You win some, you lose some.”

Viewers champion a ‘divorce’

Viewers reacted immediately, calling for Wystub to “file for divorce” and telling her that the situation was a “red flag.”

“I hope there’s an ex-husband update!!” one writes.

“May this type of love never find me,” another says.

Others call out Wystub’s husband for “not knowing” her birthday.

“This is a huge flag to me. Like you don’t know my bday then get on the plane without me like it’s nothing. Yeah, you won’t see me again,” a third chimes in.

However, Wystub didn’t take the situation as seriously. In two short follow-up videos, she explained that her husband had to get on the flight to complete fire training for his job. She also said that she could see herself making the same mistake. Plus, she was booked for the next flight out.

A final follow-up

In a final follow-up video, Wystub explained that her travel day misfortune didn’t end with the booking mix-up. Her second flight was grounded due to bad weather, too.

The airline also lost her bags.

But her story took a sweet turn. Wystub’s husband drove three hours both ways to pick her up and bring her to their destination.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Wystub sets the record straight once and for all: “He had fire training and had to go and is a great husband! Lol. It was a one-number typo. He does know my birthday.”

