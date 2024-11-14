‘This made me realize I need to carry sticky notes around’: Walmart customer pushes button, but no one comes. Then he has an idea

A Walmart customer was struggling to get an employee to retrieve an item from a locked shelf, so he tried writing the store a personalized note.

Krista Berens Kelly (@kristakelly300) was shopping with her partner at Walmart on a Saturday night when she decided to pick up some pimple patches. However, she found that she was unable to retrieve the item herself as it was locked behind anti-theft glass.

In many cities, stores like Walmart have started putting everyday items behind locked glass doors in order to curb shoplifting and retail theft. If customers want to purchase an item, they must now find a worker to unlock the case and hand them the product. This process has proved to be inconvenient for shoppers, many of whom have taken to TikTok to complain about the issue.

When Kelly found herself in this situation, she did what she was supposed to do and pushed the button that notifies employees of a customer needing help. However, no one came to the aisle where she was waiting. So her shopping partner tried something new.

Walmart customer writes store personalized note

Holding up a pad of yellow sticky notes, he refers to the security camera above him, “They say they’re recording, but nobody’s watching it.”

Kelly zooms into the handwritten note as he reads it out.

“Pushed button. No one came. You don’t want my money,” he reads out loud.

He holds the note back up to the security camera, and then Kelly hears something on the overhead speaker system.

“Did you hear? They just said, ‘Customer service in the beauty counter says customer,’” she laughs.

Her partner writes an update on the sticky pad.

“And asked assistant for help too. Still no one came,” it reads.

Kelly’s video received 154,900 views in the few days that it was on TikTok, and viewers were dying to know what happened after she stopped recording the video.

“OMG did anybody ever show up? There’s gotta be a part two,” one person asked.

“Did anybody ever come?” wondered another user.

The Walmart customer responded to say the note had not helped matters. The customer shared, “Nope!!! Had to go to customer service and then still had to wait!”

Many shared their own experiences of waiting for employees to unlock items and also added tips of their own.

“This happened to me when I needed a flea collar. Why do you lock up items if you’re still going to hand them to me to take to the front counter,” one person complained.

“I was told I had to put a $2 eye liner into a locked box if I wanted to leave the area of the makeup…” another recounted.

“I have legit called the store from inside the store to get some help,” one person suggested.

Some also commended the customers on their tactic of using a note to get the attention of Walmart workers.

“This made me realize I need to carry sticky notes around,” one person wrote.

“I am going to start to carry sticky notes,” another echoed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via online contact form.

