‘Stranger at the club’: Everyone is dunking on Kamala Harris’ post-election video for the same reason

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting relentlessly mocked by critics after posting a video message to supporters reminding them that they have “the same power” that they did before the presidential election.

“I just have to remind you: don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you,” Harris said. “You have the same power that you did before November 5th and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

The video comes from a call she and her former running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) held for supporters.

The video has racked up more than 20 million views and prompted dozens of right-wing accounts to accuse Harris of appearing intoxicated.

“She looks and sounds drunk. Like very drunk,” commented one person.

“Not pictured: The empty wine bottle beside her,” wrote someone else.

Some accounts were so far as to edit the video to make it appear that Harris was holding a bottle of cognac as she spoke.

“I’ve never accused Kamala Harris of being a drunk. I like to stick only to facts,” one person stated. “But man, this video is not helping her.”

During the 2024 election, numerous conservatives levied unfounded accusations that Harris suffered from an alcohol addiction.

Another joked that “this is the speech your drunk friend gives you at the end of the night as she puts her hand on your shoulder and then goes to pass out.”

“This is very deep conversation you have with a stranger in the women’s bathroom at a club before adding each other on Instagram and never speaking again,” echoed another account.

Swiped someone else: “When I first saw the memes about this post I genuinely thought it was some right wing AI generated parody.”

“Where’s the JOY?” quipped another person.

Even Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) joined the scores of Republicans dunking on the video.

“The dial-up modem sound played on an infinite loop is more bearable than 28 seconds of whatever this is,” Foxx concluded.

