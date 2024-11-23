‘The most objectively evil design’: Woman uses public restroom. Then she tries to wash her hands

Interior design can take some wild turns these days. From mirror-covered power plugs that seem more dangerous than decorative to questionable inspiration for living room design, not every idea works out in reality.

But TikTok user Blue (@abacus.blue) recently shared what they call “the most objectively evil sink design” they’ve ever seen, leaving viewers scratching their heads. In their video, which has amassed 4.8 million views, Blue walks into what looks like a public bathroom and approaches a sink.

They turn on the faucet to demonstrate the problem: The sink’s drain hole is oddly positioned at the back of the faucet, while the surface underneath is entirely flat, with no tilt to direct it towards the drain hole.

The result is not ideal, with water flowing out of the faucet, lingering at the front of the sink, and refusing to drain properly.

It’s a setup that had commenters comparing it to the famous Kim Kardashian sink design—but according to viewers, much worse.

“Who designed this?” Blue concludes the video.

Is there such a thing as an objectively bad sink design?

While unusual sinks like this one may look sleek, functional sink design typically prioritizes hygiene, water flow, and drainage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for example, advises that sink designs should prevent splashing and have adequate depth. Proper placement of the faucet and drain ensures water flows directly into the drain without splashing onto surrounding surfaces.

When form takes precedence over function—like with flat, drain-less designs—it can create inconvenience and hygiene concerns, especially in public spaces.

Viewers weigh in on the design

In the comments, viewers weren’t fans of the sink design either. Others speculated about the reasoning behind it.

“That’s not a sink, that’s a faucet table,” wrote one user jokingly.

“It’s the Walmart version of the Kim Kardashian sink,” suggested another.

“I feel like, if this is in a public bathroom, it’s partially to prevent people from doing any hygiene other than handwashing with these faucets,” theorized a third. “Hostile architecture.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blue (@abacus.blue) via TikTok comment and direct messaging.

