‘Stop calling us weird’ memes and Republican cope

“Stop calling us weird” has become an unexpected but almost desperate protest among Republicans following a series of remarks from Democrats doing just that. And, as they so often do, the memes have followed.

Shortly after President Joe Biden stepped back from running for re-election and Vice President Kamala Harris announced her candidacy, a single line in a press release from her camp caught Democrats’ attention: “Trump is old and quite weird?”

Latest Harris campaign email:



"Trump is old and quite weird?"



😂 pic.twitter.com/AUlr9MeRqm — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 25, 2024

It was one of eight bullet points touted as the “main takeaways” from former President Donald Trump‘s appearance on Fox News earlier that day, alongside notes about Project 2025 and his stance on abortion. But something about simply calling him weird, particularly with the question mark that followed, resonated.

Democrats jump on the “weird” wagon

Harris’s campaign isn’t the first to call Trump or his followers weird. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walsh has received a lot of credit for deploying this insult against them in the past months. And he’s continued to do so while pointing out objectionable stances Trump and other Republicans have taken.

“These are weird people on the other side,” he said during an MSNBC appearance. “They want to take books away; they want to be in your exam room.”

Other Democrat politicians and voters have subsequently latched on to the term.

Yes, they’re weird. They’re weird because they want government in your bedroom, government in your exam room, and government telling you what you can read. Yes, they’re weird and they shouldn’t be in charge of anything. #moleg #mogov pic.twitter.com/GcZpqeZfEP — Senate Democrats (@MoSenDems) July 29, 2024

HillaryClinton/X

brianschatz/X

Republicans lash out over being called “weird”

Thinkpieces about why “weird” is catching on so well are already popping up across the internet. But whatever the reason, what we do know is that Republicans have been putting a lot of stock in it.

Immediately, high-profile conservative social media accounts began trying to reverse the tide and call Harris and her supporters “weird” in return.

"JD Vance is weird" – Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

you are trying to conflate “early era wes anderson character” weird with “cousin who doesn’t get invited to thanksgiving because you have to make sure he’s not left alone with your fourteen year old niece” weird and it’s not gonna work https://t.co/WpTfzwkBcx — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) July 29, 2024

When that didn’t work, some tried to pretend it had never bothered them at all. It was…not very convincing.

Finally, they turned to just getting outright upset about the whole thing. And it has been fascinating to watch.

jonlovett/X

Republicans for the last 8 years

vs.

Republicans for the last 8 days pic.twitter.com/bvz2ceI3KK — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) July 30, 2024

“Stop calling us weird” memes are born

All of this has given way to “stop calling us weird” memes. Social media users have taken to mocking conservatives protesting the “weird” accusation by juxtaposing the demand with reminders of all the weird stuff they’ve totally done.

"Stop calling us weird" pic.twitter.com/VVXHgoH1eO — I Smoked J.D. Vance's Couch (@BlackKnight10k) July 30, 2024

esjesjesj/X

Conservatives: we aren’t weird stop calling us weird



also Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/I95DyDOTrW — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) July 30, 2024

"Stop calling us weird" pic.twitter.com/rlvQjM7EPl — I Smoked J.D. Vance's Couch (@BlackKnight10k) July 29, 2024

Stop calling us weird. pic.twitter.com/So6ovjNqFO — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) July 31, 2024

“Stop calling us weird just because a woman’s laughter to us is like garlic to a vampire.” https://t.co/iaQ2zipaFl — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 30, 2024

Related memes:

