‘That would have been a selling point for me’: Woman shares why you should always test the doorbell before buying a house

TikTok user @jerasamazonfashion posted a video warning future homeowners to test out the doorbell sounds of their potential homes.

“Note to all you homebuyers out there, make sure you ring the doorbell first before you buy the house,” she wrote in the caption. “You just might end up with the doorbell that sounds like this.”

Instead of a classic doorbell sound, her doorbell plays “Charge (fanfare),” which often plays in sports stadiums as well as in various cartoons.

The May 2024 video has 2.7 million views and over 2,000 comments.

In the comments, viewers shared their similar experiences with one-of-a-kind doorbell tones.

“Ours was ‘Hava Nagila,’ which was funny until it glitched and played on repeat for four straight hours,” one viewer wrote.

“Ours was the Addams family at full volume,” another commented.

“One day our doorbell died and we discovered it had different settings,” another commenter said. “Beethoven became our doorbell for the next week.”

“We had under the sea for months,” someone wrote. “I love weird doorbell tunes.”

“My mean old man neighbor’s doorbell plays ‘My Heart Will Go On,’” another viewer commented.

Evolving ‘smart’ doorbells

According to a Grand View Research study on the smart doorbell market, the global market size is expected to grow by over 30% from 2023 to 2030.

WIth the rise of smart doorbells like Ring, custom doorbell sounds may become more commonplace.

Commenters on @jerasamazonfashion’s TikTok expressed mixed feelings about the doorbell sound.

“This almost feels like a prank from the last homeowners,” one TikTok user wrote.

“It’s just so extra, I wouldn’t have the heart to change it,” another commented.

“That would have been a selling point for me,” a viewer said.

“I love it! The quirky things are the best parts of homes,” another wrote.

TikTok user @jerasamazonfashion did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.