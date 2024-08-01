‘Olympic muffin man’: What’s going on with the chocolate muffins at the Olympic Village?

The Olympics have been giving us endless entertainment. It’s no longer just the games that keep us glued to our screens. Now, we get the luxury of following our favorite athletes across social media as they celebrate victories, mourn losses, and show us everything the Olympic Village has to offer. Apparently, one of the best offerings is the chocolate muffin.

If you’ve been seeing this baked good all over your FYP, you’re not the only one. What started as Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen’s snacktime fave has become widely praised by other Olympians who can’t get enough of the confection.

Henrik Christiansen whetted appetites with his muffin posts

Henrik Christiansen is dedicated to showcasing the beauty of the Olympic Village’s chocolate muffins with the world. To date, the Olympian has posted 12 (!) videos celebrating the dessert. Being the good sport he is, he has also made fun of his love for the treat.

About a week ago, Henrik began his food reviews at the Paris Games with a chocolate muffin, marking the start of his culinary exploration. During his food tour, he gave the muffin an 11 out of 10, and that could have been it.

However, it was the beginning of something more…

After a taste, the dude was hooked. Along with his subsequent 11 videos about the tasty treat, he also christened himself “The Olympic Muffin Man.”

Nearly every TikTok about the confection has gone viral, with Henrik upping the enthusiasm among Olympic foodies.

Olympic muffin inspires a search for its creator

The muffin is so major that people were trying to identify the exact chocolate muffin (and may have succeeded):

Hendrick is not the only Olympic athlete enjoying the muffins

Here are some more Olympians who are loving the chocolate muffins.

TikTok reacts to the Olympic muffins

The rest of TikTok is not immune to the muffin trend, and the FOMO is real:

