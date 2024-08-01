‘Olympic muffin man’: What’s going on with the chocolate muffins at the Olympic Village?

The Olympics have been giving us endless entertainment. It’s no longer just the games that keep us glued to our screens. Now, we get the luxury of following our favorite athletes across social media as they celebrate victories, mourn losses, and show us everything the Olympic Village has to offer. Apparently, one of the best offerings is the chocolate muffin.
If you’ve been seeing this baked good all over your FYP, you’re not the only one. What started as Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen’s snacktime fave has become widely praised by other Olympians who can’t get enough of the confection.
Henrik Christiansen whetted appetites with his muffin posts
Henrik Christiansen is dedicated to showcasing the beauty of the Olympic Village’s chocolate muffins with the world. To date, the Olympian has posted 12 (!) videos celebrating the dessert. Being the good sport he is, he has also made fun of his love for the treat.
About a week ago, Henrik began his food reviews at the Paris Games with a chocolate muffin, marking the start of his culinary exploration. During his food tour, he gave the muffin an 11 out of 10, and that could have been it.
However, it was the beginning of something more…
@henrikchristians1 Olympic Village food review! A little surprise at the end too! Smash like and subscribe for part 2✌🏻 #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #foodreview @Olympics @paris2024 @Mr.Nicho ♬ original sound – Z7duckx_Music
After a taste, the dude was hooked. Along with his subsequent 11 videos about the tasty treat, he also christened himself “The Olympic Muffin Man.”
Nearly every TikTok about the confection has gone viral, with Henrik upping the enthusiasm among Olympic foodies.
@henrikchristians1 I don’t think you guys realize how good this stuff is #fyp #zipline #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Mr.Nicho ♬ original sound – I think you should leave shop
@henrikchristians1 We have chocolate muffin before GTA 6 #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins #gta #gta6 ♬ GTA San Andreas Theme (Remake) – Ben Morfitt (SquidPhysics)
@henrikchristians1 When bae is looking like a snack #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024 ♬ original sound – mywatchhistory
@henrikchristians1 I HEREBY DECLARE MYSELF AS THE OLYMPIC MUFFIN MAN #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024 ♬ original sound – Mike Brown
Olympic muffin inspires a search for its creator
The muffin is so major that people were trying to identify the exact chocolate muffin (and may have succeeded):
@kelin.online Replying to @kelin @Henrik Christiansen we found them!! thank you @emily !! #greenscreen #olympics #paris2024 #muffinman ♬ original sound – kelin
@by.carolyn #stitch with @Reporter Carolyn #UPDATE: We have gotten confirmation via a LinkedIn post that Coup de pates are in fact the ones behind the viral olympic chocolate muffins made famous by @Henrik Christiansen #olympics #olympics2024 #chocolatemuffins #paris2024 ♬ original sound – Reporter Carolyn
Hendrick is not the only Olympic athlete enjoying the muffins
Here are some more Olympians who are loving the chocolate muffins.
@mollycarlson Wya @Henrik Christiansen 🥲 #ParisOlympics ♬ original sound – I think you should leave shop
@marie.o_o understanding now the obsession (cc: @Henrik Christiansen) #fyp #olympics #olympicvillage #muffin #olympictiktok #paris2024 ♬ original sound – I think you should leave shop
@huska284 Everyone out here is for the muffin 💪 #paris2024 #olympics #mongolia #fyp #foryou #food #chocolatelover ♬ original sound – 𝑁𝑒̀𝑙𝑙𝑎ଓ
@roooooobsss Best thing at the village #olympicvillage @Henrik Christiansen ♬ Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield
@jasmine_schofield Better than chocolate strawberries is all i can say #chocolatemuffin #olympic #olympics #paris2024 ♬ What You Wont Do For Love – ༢࿔ྀુ Cristopher Nolan ░ ☔
@aleahfinn They are so good like ??? #olympics #olympicvillage #paris2024 ♬ original sound – Lorena Pages
@nikita.ducarroz @Henrik Christiansen the #OlympicVillage chocolate muffins really are 11/10 ! #Olympics #paris2024 #olympicgames ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] – Billie Eilish
TikTok reacts to the Olympic muffins
The rest of TikTok is not immune to the muffin trend, and the FOMO is real:
@ibakemistakes still a work in progress but the crazy part is i dont even LIKE chocolate like that but i gotta have that muffin… i gotta have the olympic muffin BAD. i’ve learned alot during this round of testing- its back to the drawing board after work tonight 🫡 #chocolatemuffin #olympicmuffin #olympicvillage #2024olympics ♬ La vie en rose (Cover Edith Piaf) – 田东昱
@mox1e_rox1e And i must say they are GOOD #olympics #olympics2024 #olympicmuffin #chocolatemuffin #fyp #foryoupage #2024 #olympicparis2024 ♬ original sound – Pumpkin King
@halicopteraway Olympic village chocolate muffins… are these @Henrik Christiansen approved? INGREDIENTS 100g (3/4 cup + 1 tbsp) all purpose flour 100g (1/2 cup) granulated sugar 40g (1/2 cup) cocoa powder 3g (1/2 tsp) baking soda 2g (1/4 tsp) salt 1 egg 95g (1/3 cup + 1 tbsp) plain Greek yogurt 60g (1/4 cup) neutral flavored oil 60g (1/4 cup) whole milk 75g (2.6 oz) dark chocolate chunks 75g (2.6 oz) milk chocolate chunks 40g (2 – 3 tbsp) chocolate hazelnut spread or chocolate ganache Bake 425F / 218C for 5 min, lower temp to 350F / 177C and bake another 15 min #olympicvillage #muffins #bakingtok ♬ Olympic Opening Ceremony ★ Orchestra – The Dream of a Butterfly
@the.shit.chat That muffin is the real gold medal. #olympics #olympian #olympics2024 #paris #paris2024 ♬ original sound – the.shit.chat
@yurovie @Henrik Christiansen u too influential 😋 #olympics #paris #fyp ♬ slimpetras nicki minaj pluggnrage – slimpetras
@definitelynotsiera ♬ original sound – Satisfying Lips 💋
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.