Our top stories today are about: A woman finding blood all over her kids meal at Burger King , why photos of Trump’s ear have left-wingers doubling down on a conspiracy theory that he wasn’t shot, the viral “Hawk tuah” girl being met with crickets when announced at a concert, and an explainer of the “Hello There” Star Wars meme .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

She discovered dark red blood splatters on the burger wrapper, bag itself, french fries . Even the kids toy included in the meal.

Prominent left-wing users on social media cited recent photos of former President Donald Trump to prove that an assassination attempt against him didn’t happen .

Hailey Welch, popularly known as “Hawk Tuah girl” attended Rock the South country music festival last weekend to hype up the next act, but her appearance seemed to confuse the audience more than stirring up excitement.

Here’s a handy guide on the proper way to greet the Star Wars fan in your life online.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Idaho library law goes viral on Reddit and leads to a lawsuit

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her "Digital Democracy" column.

🛋️ A Castlery customer was left stunned after discovering that his delivery drivers pretended to deliver his couch —and captured the whole thing on his Ring doorbell.

☕ This McDonald’s worker called frappes a “scam” and claimed the fast food chain’s icy beverage doesn’t actually have any coffee in it . Is she right?

👠 When one splurges on a luxury item, they might think that they’re getting something of higher quality than what they could find at fast fashion outlets. However, that isn’t always the case .

🍩 A customer vowed to never buy from Canadian-based coffee shop Tim Hortons after catching alleged workers unloading non-sealed donuts from a van .

✈️ In recent years, Delta Airlines has come under fire from customers who are sharing their negative experiences with the airline on social media.

☎️ A woman’s attempt to cancel her AT&T service went horribly wrong and resulted in her getting her cell service shut off.

🖥️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

HAVE YOU EVER SENT SOMEONE A STAR WARS MEME ?

Here’s a 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony mashup.

🎶 Now Playing: “Angel of My Dreams” by JADE 🎶