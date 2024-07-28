‘I gave her the bag’: Woman finds blood all over Burger King Happy Meal. Here’s the real reason you don’t want bloody food

The kids menus at fast food restaurants across the U.S. are all fairly predictable, featuring quick-eat portions of popular staples. Burgers, chicken nuggets, fries, some fruit offering lots of times. They’re intended to be easy so parents know they can give their kiddos something in the minivan while running errands.

A look at the Burger King kids menu shows it to be as straight down the middle ordinary as can be, which is why a western New York mother was especially disturbed to see that the BK restaurant she visited recently with her daughter included a new unexpected add-on… Blood.

Bloody Burger King meal

In a TikTok clip that has been viewed close to 3 million times, Tiffany Floyd shares the details of her visit to a Burger King in Getzville, New York.

“I decided to get a happy meal for my daughter… Gave her the bag because obviously I’m a busy mom. I just gave her the bag to eat the food. And I heard, ‘Mom, I don’t want ketchup.’”

Cue the dramatic film score strings of dread as Floyd takes the bag. She discovers dark red blood splatters on the burger wrapper, bag itself, french fries. Even the kids toy included in the meal.

“So I called Burger King because I was not going to go back there. And the manager had told me that somebody did cut his hand. And that if I came back, he would give me a refund of my money.”

Well, that’s certainly a relief and a gesture that clears everything up. For those keeping tabs on the cost of alleviating the stress and anguish of having your child exposed to bodily fluids, Floyd discovered that about $7 is what you can expect these days.

Here’s the real reason you don’t want to handle bloody food

Floyd goes on to note that she’d filed a report of the incident with her local health department, and now has to count down until a month has passed to get her daughter tested for any blood-related issues.

And for those who are curious, here’s a partial list of diseases that can transmit via exposure to blood:

HIV/AIDS

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Syphilis

Babesiosis

Brucellosis

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

Viral hemorrhagic fever

Leptospirosis

Burger King fallout

The unfortunate incident captured lots of attention, with the New York Post interviewing Floyd and learning more details about the incident, including that her own food also had blood on it.

Comments on the post remain outraged over the incident, with many praising Floyd for how calm and restrained she appeared while telling her story.

One advised seeking a legal remedy: “Contact an attorney – minimally they’ll get you a settlement to offset any medical testing costs etc. (also emotional distress) don’t engage with Burger King further, attorney first.”

Another shared the diligence Floyd may need to employ to make sure her daughter is healthy.

“Hi. Cop wife here. My husband was exposed to blood and was sent to the ER for bloodwork then had to go back every month to get tested. Suppose to do that for months possibly a year from what the workplace doctor told us. I would take her to the Hospital for bloodwork cause they HAVE to test her. Also it can take a little bit for anything to show up if she does end up with anything. Hope everything turns out good!”

And another, who claimed to be a former fast food worker, shared their horror story.

“I also hurt my hand one time but I was a cashier and my manager wouldn’t let me go get a Band-Aid because we had a long line so I wrapped my finger with paper towel and hand to use one hand.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Burger King via email, and Floyd via direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.