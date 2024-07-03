‘I wont be buying from Tim hortons again’: Customer catches Tim Hortons workers unloading donuts from van. There’s just 1 problem

A customer vows to never buy from Canadian-based coffee shop Tim Hortons after catching alleged workers unloading non-sealed donuts from a van.

In a 33-second video, TikTok user @caroann33 stands outside their car recording as two people in black jackets unload uncovered trays of donuts from a van in front of a Tim Hortons drive-thru sign. Afterward, the two walk past the content creator and into a Circle K convenience store.

This left @caroann33 repulsed, expressing their disgust in the caption, “I wont be buying from Tim hortons again. I cant believe they put the food in the trunk of the car UNCOVERED.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @caroann33 via TikTok comment and Circle K via contact form. The video racked up over 265,000 views. Viewers were disgusted by the sight as well.

“That’s it for me.. no more Tim Hortons.. start making my coffee at home before leaving,” one viewer wrote.

“Yeah, im pretty much done with them, but done with them for MY health,” a second stated.

“Oh. My. God. Did they bake them at home to save time before their shift????????” a third asked.

In addition, others urged @caroann33 to take action.

“Send this to corporate and the news like Citytv or CTV,” one viewer recommended.

“Did anyone send [this] to the corporate,” a second echoed.

@caroann33 I wont be buying from Tim hortons again. I cant believe they put the food in the trunk of the car UNCOVERED. @Tim Hortons @Tim Hortons 🇨🇦 ♬ original sound – caroann33

What does Tim Hortons have to say?

In an email to the Daily Dot, Tim Hortons shared the following statement: “Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members take pride in baking and preparing guests’ favourite baked goods fresh in-restaurant throughout the day. On occasions when a restaurant is running low on products and is being helped by another restaurant, there are strict standards and specialized equipment required to ensure that product quality and freshness are not comprised – standards which were not followed in this incident. We are in contact with the restaurant owner to investigate what occurred and to ensure our strict standards are always met in the future.”

What happens to food if not properly sealed?

The most common side effect of unsealed food is food poisoning. “Food poisoning is frequently caused by bacteria from foods that have been incorrectly stored, prepared, handled or cooked. Food contaminated with food poisoning bacteria may look, smell and taste normal. If food is not stored properly, the bacteria in it can multiply to dangerous levels,” per Better Health Channel.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.