Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: How Trump’s second term has been dubbed the “Great Leap Backward” along with art depicting him as “Dear Leader,” a mom’s baby monitor getting hacked , a woman sparking a ton of discourse online after claiming location sharing in a relationship wasn’t controlling , and an expert revealing how to fix your phone draining battery .

AI art of Trump as Dear Leader is taking off.

Advertisement

One woman thought she was safely observing her toddler’s slumber. Turns out, she and her husband weren’t the only ones monitoring their baby.

A woman is sparking controversy online by saying that location sharing in relationships isn’t controlling behavior. Is she in the right or the wrong?

For years, people have complained about the degradation of iPhone batteries, but one expert may have a quick and easy solution for your smartphone’s quick battery drain.

IN A RECENT VIRAL VIDEO, A FOOD DELIVERY WORKER WAS CREDITED WITH SAVING A LIFE. WHAT SERVICE DID THEY WORK FOR?

Main Character of the Week: The woman who showed us the cheaper way to fly

🧊 This viral video will likely make you think twice about getting ice when you get a drink at the bar.

🐟 A food expert shared why you should skip farm-raised salmon for wild-caught next time you’re at Sam’s Club.

🌨️ In a video, a man said he ordered an Uber during a snowstorm, only to get “extorted by my Uber driver.”

🍝 An Olive Garden customer exposed how to get Alfredo chicken pasta and numerous sides for just $9. People online were very interested.

🍋 A delivery driver just blew up online with a video that got over 5.9 million views, all because of some seriously massive lemons.

🩺 From the Daily Dot archive: Can you trust doctors posting online?

➤‘It makes my heart break’: Pharmacist calls out husbands who pick up their wives’ prescriptions. Then she reveals why