A food expert shares why you should skip farm-raised salmon for wild-caught next time you’re at Sam’s Club.

In a video with over 60,000 views, grocery store expert Bobby Parrish (@bobbyparrish) stands in the seafood department at Sam’s Club, picking up a large, packaged salmon.

“When you’re buying salmon at Sam’s Club, don’t go for the farm-raised,” he says, pointing to a sign that shows the fish is $9.98 per pound. “I know the price is really nice. It’s really nice and juicy and fatty. But you want to go for the wild-caught.”

He reaches into a different freezer and picks up another salmon. The farm-raised salmon is a lighter pink, while the wild-caught is a deep orange.

“This is wild swimming salmon that eats a natural diet. This is farm-raised salmon that only eats pellets,” he says. “The real color of farm-raised salmon is grey. The color comes through beta-carotene in the feed.”

Is wild-caught salmon healthier?

Parrish explains that wild-caught salmon has three times more omega-3 than farm-raised.

Omega-3 fatty acids are a nutrient your body needs to maintain heart and brain health. Eating plenty of omega-3 can help reduce inflammation and lower triglycerides, according to Healthline.

Additional omega-3 isn’t the only benefit of wild-caught salmon. Cleveland Clinic reports that wild-caught salmon has fewer calories per serving and less saturated fat. Wild-caught salmon may also have fewer contaminants than farm-raised, making it a healthier choice.

Parrish points out that wild-caught salmon is $2 more per pound but believes it’s worth it for the additional nutrients.

However, some shoppers are skeptical. The Daily Dot previously reported on a video by a woman who believes that Walmart—the parent company of Sam’s Club—sells fake salmon marketed as wild-caught.

Shoppers react to the news

In the comments of Parrish’s video, Sam’s Club shoppers react to his recommendation. Many say they’ve made the switch to wild-caught.

“I only get wild caught everything,” one writes.

“Wild def better for you,” another says.

However, others say they prefer farm-raised salmon and won’t be shelling out $2 more per pound for wild-caught.

“They put the same chemical in a wild salmon’s diet into the pellets. They’re getting the same thing. If a wild-caught salmon didn’t eat the same amount, they look a different color,” a viewer claims.

“I don’t care about the cost, but wild-caught salmon tastes nasty,” another writes.

“But the farm raises taste better,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Parrish via contact form and Instagram direct message. We also contacted Sam’s Club via contact form for further information.

