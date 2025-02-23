‘I can confirm this is at every restaurant’: Man shares why you should avoid getting ice in your drink at the bar

When you eat out, you hope the restaurant is clean. You assume the kitchen follows health codes, the staff washes their hands, and the food is handled properly.

But anyone who’s worked in the industry knows that’s not always the case.

For example, one former restaurant worker once shared that many servers don’t wash their hands as often as they should—sometimes handling food right after touching dirty dishes or money.

Another insider warned that silverware doesn’t always get properly washed, often going straight from a rinse to a table setting. And a third said never to drink straight from a restaurant glass—always use a straw—because those cups might not be as clean as they look.

Even though restaurants are required to undergo health inspections, they usually happen just twice a year.

According to StateFoodSafety, health inspections typically occur every six months, meaning a lot can happen between checks.

And as a recent viral video proves, some things slip through the cracks.

What went wrong?

TikTok user @allqualityfilms_, recently posted a video that has now racked up 7.6 million views.

In the clip, he shows a container of ice—with a live cockroach crawling inside, as someone scoops it out.

The text overlay reads: “May this haunt you every time you order a drink at a bar.”

How common is this?

Unfortunately, roaches in food establishments aren’t rare.

According to Quality Assurance Magazine, cockroaches are one of the most persistent pests in food facilities because they thrive in dark, moist environments. That includes kitchen drains, storage areas, and, apparently, even ice machines.

These pests aren’t just unpleasant—they can carry bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. The sight of one in an ice bin should be enough to shut down service until the issue is addressed.

But with restaurant staff under pressure to keep things moving, there’s no telling how many might just scoop it out and continue serving drinks.

So what should a restaurant do if they find roaches in the ice?

If a restaurant or bar finds cockroaches in its ice, shutting down the ice machine should be the first step.

Total Food Service states that the next move is to call an exterminator immediately, as removing pests from ice machines can be a lengthy and costly process.

Restaurants may need to purchase replacement ice until the issue is resolved.

Once pest control has treated the area, the machine must undergo a professional deep cleaning before it can be used again.

According to the publication, dealing with an ice machine infestation can take weeks and cost hundreds to thousands of dollars in lost product and cleaning expenses.

In the comments, users were horrified. Some bar and restaurant workers though stated this isn’t common.

“pls tell me they threw all that ice away,” begged one user.

“That’s why we melt the ice and clean everything after our shift!!!!” shared another.

“As a bartender, no this isn’t normal,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @allqualityfilms_ via TikTok messages for more information.

