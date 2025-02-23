‘I didn’t know they get that big’: Delivery driver gets lemons from customer’s tree. Then he goes to the next customer’s house

A delivery driver just blew up online with a video that got over 5.9 million views, all because of some seriously massive lemons.

TikTok user Henry (@hennyhenhenn) shared the surprising citrus gifts he got while on his route and wondered how they grew so large.

What’s the deal with these lemons?

In the video, he starts off saying, “Y’all not gonna believe this.”

He explains that he was at a customer’s house, where the homeowner had a bunch of fruit trees. She offered him some lemons, and even threw in some grapefruits.

Then he went to another house just a block away. Different homeowner, different set of fruit trees.

When Hendry showed off his newly acquired lemons, the guy shut that down real quick.

“Them ain’t lemons,” he said. Then he pulled out the real deal—lemons 10 times the size of the ones from before.

The TikToker places one of the normal lemons next to the gigantic ones for comparison. It’s not even close. They’re so big he struggles to pick one up with one hand.

And just in case anyone thinks they might actually be grapefruits, he makes sure to clear that up. He shows the actual grapefruit and says, “That’s a grapefruit, so don’t say it’s a grapefruit. That’s a lemon,” he says. “Those are lemons.”

He didn’t know lemons could get that big, but now he does. “You could cut it and smell it and everything,” he says. He also warns that the tree they came from isn’t messing around—its thorns are huge.

How did the lemons get that big?

The massive lemons in the video are likely Ponderosa lemons.

This variety is a hybrid between a lemon and a citron, known for its oversized fruit and thick, bumpy rind.

Ponderosa lemon trees can grow up to 24 feet tall, and their fruit often weighs more than a pound—sometimes even close to two!

These lemons thrive in warm climates and need plenty of sun to reach their full size. They also have a longer growing period compared to standard lemons, which allows them to develop to such an extreme size.

While they might look unreal, they’re completely edible, with a taste similar to regular lemons, though slightly milder and less acidic.

All about the Ponderosa lemons

In the comments, most users were aware of the existence of the gigantic lemons.

“That’s a ponderosa lemon,” wrote one user. “You lucked out.”

Others shared their experience with this variety of citrus.

“My grandpa had a tree with those big lemons at his house,” shared a commenter. “I had never seen them since. Thanks for unlocking that memory.”

“You know what, hell yeah,” chimed in a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Henry via TikTok and Instagram messaging for comments.

