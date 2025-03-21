Advertisement
Culture

Chess.com’s joke about renaming the bishop sparks unhinged right-wing outrage—and a new copypasta

‘Please stop suggesting ‘bishop’…silly name.’

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Chess Dot Com Tweet with chess background

Certain X users felt attacked when the Chess.com account created a joke post asking people to help them rename the “bishop” piece. Right-wing Christians flooded the comments with angry replies, jumping to the conclusion that because a bishop is a title within the Catholic church, the post is an affront to their religion. The chess website account, however, made a similar post about the rook a few weeks ago.

Featured Video

The outrage went to some ugly places in the hours after Chess.com made their silly post, with one side spamming antisemitic replies and the other sitting back and enjoying the show.

Chess.com asks users to rename the bishop

On March 14, 2025, the account for Chess.com—a leading online chess game website—posted side-by-side images of black and white bishops with the prompt, “accepting new name ideas for this piece.” They made a nearly identical tweet on Feb. 13 about the rook, which led to a decent amount of engagement with 1.1 million views and silly good times in the comments.

Advertisement
Chess.com post with an image of two bishop pieces, one black and one white, with text reading 'accepting new name ideas for this piece:'
@chesscom/X

The joke with the bishop turned out differently. The new post got over 50.5 million views in a week, plus 17,000 comments split between conservative accounts spitting vitriol and liberals and leftists making fun of their counterparts for failing to recognize a harmless joke. You can find some silly suggestions for new names in between, but it might not be worth wading through the various slurs.

Chess.com quote tweet of its bishop renaming post reading 'please stop suggesting 'bishop'... silly name.'
@chesscom/X

Chess.com has not responded to these reactions in any way, other than electing to keep the post up despite the horrors in the comments. Their only other interaction with the post is the same joke they made with the rook—requesting that users “please stop suggesting ‘bishop’… silly name.”

Advertisement

‘F*ck your atheist gay race communism’

The sheer number of accounts (often boosted by blue checks) taking the post seriously is staggering. The furious replies range from simple demands to keep the name as “bishop” as though Chess.com has the authority to change it.

Tweet reading 'The erasure of anything remotely Christian from society needs to stop.'
@OldHollowTree/X

“The erasure of anything remotely Christian from society needs to stop,” wrote @OldHollowTree.

Advertisement

“F*ck your atheist gay race communism,” said @kikisknees. “That’s the Bishop. Forever will be.”

Twitter reply reading 'Fuck your atheist gay race communism. That's the Bishop. Forever will be.'
@MakaveliStalin/X

People found that second one to be so hilarious that it’s become a new copypasta among lefty X users. The user who originally posted it deleted the tweet instead of explaining what gay race communism has to do with anything.

Three tweets in a row that say 'Fuck your atheist gay race communism.'
@MakaveliStalin/X
Advertisement

Counter-reaction: ‘Absolute circus’

Once folks on the other side of the aisle caught wind of what was happening in the Chess.com post replies, it became the joke of the week. Left-wing users gawked at the intensity of the right-wing responses and laughed at them for taking it seriously. Many pointed out the irony around the fact that conservatives often accuse the left of being “snowflakes” unable to take a joke.

Tweet reading 'If you want to entertain yourself for hours, read the responses to this post. Absolute circus.'
@GothamChess/X

“If you want to entertain yourself for hours, read the responses to this post,” recommended American chess International Master Levy Rozman under his account @GothamChess. “Absolute circus.”

Advertisement

Some users attempted to keep the fun going by trolling the offended parties.

Tweet with an image of the GigaChad behind a chess board reading 'Fauci takes drag queen. Check.'
@yumtapwater/X

“‘Fauci takes drag queen. Check,’” joked @yumtapwater with an image of a Gigachad playing chess.

Some politically ambiguous accounts also got in on the fun with their forms of trolling, which went to some interesting places.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'I love putting the bishop in my ass. I put the bishop on my ass whether it’s white or black. Black or white, it doesn’t matter; it’s going in my ass either way. I love putting the bishop in my ass.'
@perkins_becket/X

“I love putting the bishop in my a**,” writes @perkins_becket. “I put the bishop on my a** whether it’s white or black. Black or white, it doesn’t matter; it’s going in my a** either way. I love putting the bishop in my a**.”

More bishop renaming outrage reactions

They just keep getting funnier.

Advertisement
Meme showing a furious man with bloodshot eyes three times and text reading ''Dark Humor mfers genuinely tweaking when your joke it about the military or religion instead of minorities and gender.'
@seb_sketches/X
Tweet with an Inside Out gif reading 'Conservatives: “liberals are such easily offended snowflakes” Conservatives when the chess account makes a joke:'
@seb_sketches/X
Tweet reading '>http://Chess.com tries funny trend of wacky names for chess pieces >After looking for new names for the Rook (as a joke) they move onto the Bishop >Accidentally forgets Shitter is hyper sensitive and reactionary >Blue check marks take this as an attack on Christianity'” class=”wp-image-1829746″ src=”https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/03/chess.com-bishop-renaming-outrage-5.png?q=65&auto=format&w=1502″ srcset=”https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/03/chess.com-bishop-renaming-outrage-5.png?q=65&auto=format&w=1502 800w,https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/03/chess.com-bishop-renaming-outrage-5.png?q=65&auto=format&w=1200 600w,https://uploads.dailydot.com/2025/03/chess.com-bishop-renaming-outrage-5.png?q=65&auto=format&w=800 400w” loading=”lazy” style=”max-width: 751px;”><figcaption class= @deltaIV9250/X
Tweet with a Hitler compilation video reading 'Chess.com jokingly : 'hey guys come up with a funny new name for the bishop piece' The replies for some reason :'
@deltaIV9250/X
Advertisement
Comic with one cat saying 'Do you like my silly hat?' to another who replies 'You are an enemy of Christ.'
@Suphi099/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Chess Copypasta
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot