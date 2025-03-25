‘Why did they give me this?’: Texas Roadhouse worker greets table. Then they hand her sheet of paper

When dining out, most people are trying to be on their best behavior for their server. People know waiting tables and taking food orders is a demanding job, so they often try to make things easier for the worker.

But sometimes, diners take their helpful actions too far. Many servers have pointed out instances when customers have tried to lend a hand, only to make the waitstaff’s job harder. That’s what seems to have happened to one Texas Roadhouse worker.

Amya, who posts under the handle Amyaarian (@amyaarian) on TikTok, shared her experience of serving a table and encountering some unusual behavior. The video received 24,300 views.

Filming herself while wearing her Texas Roadhouse uniform and name tag, Amya explained exactly what just happened.

She addresses the camera directly, saying, “Why I go to my table, ask them how they were doing and greet myself, and they give me this. Why did they give me this?”

She then holds up a sheet of paper, which appears to have the table’s order neatly printed out. Each one states how the diners want their meat cooked and what side they would like, along with specific instructions about their salads and their drink orders.

“Y’all literally cannot say what y’all want?” the server rhetorically asks before cutting the video.

Viewers don’t have a problem

While Amya did not appreciate the silent treatment from her customers, a number of viewers seemed to think this was an acceptable way to go about ordering at a restaurant.

“Idk I kinda like it … easier for me,” one person wrote.

“Was it s bit rude? Yes! But I don’t hate it and I can’t mess anything up…” another person said, agreeing with both the TikToker and commenters.

“Best kind of table,” someone else claimed. “Easy to take care of and normally if you respect their wish not tot all they tip well. I would write my farewells on a piece of paper at the end an[d] hand it back with a smile.

“Social anxiety maybe?” one person suggested as a reason for the lack of direct verbal communication.

Several viewers also wondered whether the customers were deaf or hard of hearing. However, Amya clarified in her caption that they were not deaf; they simply did not want to talk.

Is it ok for customers to write down their orders?

Apparently, customers handing over written instructions to their servers is more common than the TikToker was aware of.

“Y’all ever have [a table] give you a business card with their allergies? Happened to me a few months ago and I can’t stop thinking about it,” one person shared.

But is this a generally acceptable behavior, or is it yet another way in which customers make life difficult for service workers?

Generally, it’s not the norm for customers to write down their orders to hand over to the server. However, there are some instances when this may be acceptable.

For example, if someone has a particularly large order or an order with many modifications, they may find it helpful to write it down. It may also be useful for large groups to write down everybody’s order so as to avoid confusion with the server. Another situation in which it may be admissible to write down an order is if the server is deaf or hard of hearing, as many of Amya’s viewers suggested about her customers.

However, in most sit-down restaurants, diners are usually expected to give the waitstaff their order verbally. This helps maintain the restaurant’s flow of service and allows the server to provide a more personalized experience.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amya via Instagram direct message and to Texas Roadhouse via email.

