‘They’re not native here’: Expert Issues Warning About Your Amazon Packages. Then…

Most people don’t think twice about bringing cardboard boxes into their homes. However, according to a pest control expert, that habit could be inviting an infestation.

That’s the warning from TikTok user Tier 1 Pest Solutions (@tier1pest), a pest control company based in South Florida.

In a video that has garnered over 1.2 million views, pest expert Brad Liston explains how German cockroaches can hitch a ride into your home.

How do these pests make their way into your home?

The video starts with a stitched clip, where someone shines a light under a table, pointing out tiny antennae behind a cabinet.

“See those little antennas? These are German cockroaches,” the original poster says.

Then, Liston jumps in to explain.

“Do you guys order packages from Amazon?” he starts. “This is a German roach infestation, mostly brought in through cardboard boxes.”

According to him, German cockroaches aren’t native to the area—they’re invasive and get transmitted through human activity.

“These eggs and adults that are being fleshed out were mostly brought in via cardboard boxes,” he continues.

He warns viewers to unpack deliveries immediately, break down the box, and toss it in the recycling bin to avoid unwanted guests.

Do Amazon packages bring roaches into homes?

Amazon has previously told the Daily Dot that there is no evidence their packages bring in pests, stating that “it’s irresponsible to suggest that a theory shared by a pest control technician is factual.”

While pest experts acknowledge that cardboard boxes can harbor German cockroaches, this isn’t unique to any one company. Similar concerns have been raised about Costco boxes in the past.

Ultimately, the issue isn’t about a specific retailer—it’s about how and where boxes are stored before they reach customers. Cardboard can be an easy hiding spot for pests, especially when left in warehouses, delivery trucks, or exposed to the elements.

Why are German cockroaches so common?

German cockroaches reproduce quickly, and their eggs are often stuck to surfaces, making it possible for an infestation to spread before you even realize they’re there.

To reduce the risk, House Digest recommends keeping storage areas clean, removing boxes quickly, and avoiding clutter.

In the comments, users were understandably unsettled by the idea that their online shopping could come with unexpected guests.

“New fear unlocked,” one person wrote.

Others were already rethinking their habits. “Opening my Amazon packages outside from now on,” another user said.

One commenter, who claimed to have experience in the field, warned just how bad a German cockroach problem could get.

“I did pest control for a few years,” they wrote. “German cockroaches are harder to get rid of than bedbugs. I’ve seen some really bad infestations.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tier 1 Pest Solutions and Amazon via email for comment.

