‘That’s straight up check fraud’: Customer sells Ford truck to dealership for $8,300. Then they check Capital One bank account

Selling a car should be a relatively straightforward experience. One meets with their buyer, they exchange documents, the buyer pays, and both parties leave content with their transaction.

However, if any single part of this transaction doesn’t work as planned, it can cause a major headache, as many internet users have discovered.

TikTok user Gin (@dualityofgin) recently learned this lesson the hard way after allegedly attempting to sell their vehicle to Tomball Ford in Tomball, Texas.

What went wrong with this Ford dealership transaction?

In a video with over 27,000 views, Gin says that, on Wednesday, March 19, they sold a vehicle to Tomball Ford.

From the beginning, something was amiss.

“When my husband went to go [sell] this vehicle, they waited until he signed all the paperwork. And then they were like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not getting payment today. The CFO is not here,’” Gin recalls.

Gin’s husband then asked for the keys to his car back, saying that he would not hand over the vehicle until he received a payment. While the worker claimed they were getting the keys, they eventually returned with a check.

The TikToker then deposited this check. Although the payment initially went through, Gin says they awoke a few days later to find that their Capital One bank account was now over $8,300 in the red. After calling their bank, they learned that the dealership had “reversed the payment.” Not only that, but Gin says that the dealership is refusing to remedy this situation.

What did the Ford dealership say?

“I have said, ‘Can you wire the money? Can you fix this? I cannot be negative $8,300 in my bank account all weekend,’” they recall. “And they’re like, ‘No, we’re not going to send you a wire. No, we’re not going to send you a cashier’s check. We’ll reissue the check.’”

Gin says another worker told them that the initial employee was supposed to instruct them to not deposit the check until the next day. Gin countered that, if the money was not available at the moment, the dealership should have waited to buy the car until the money was available.

Furthermore, Gin says that they require the money as soon as possible. They noted that part of the reason they sold the car was that they required money for medical procedures. Additionally, the reversed payment marked Gin’s account for suspicious activity, meaning that they will not be able to use the money for several days even if it is properly deposited.

“This is a nightmare situation,” they state.

What can one do in this situation?

While Gin says they tried to resolve the problem in person, they still have not been able to do so.

It would appear that, if Gin’s story and timeline are accurate—that the dealership offered them a check then canceled it—the dealership could be guilty of a crime.

Offering someone a check that one knows to be fraudulent or unable to be used is a crime. According to Investopedia, “The punishment for trying to pass a bad check intentionally ranges from a misdemeanor to a felony. The exact penalty depends on the amount of the check and the state in which it’s written.”

Although many advise that one should start to resolve the process directly with the paying party, if a resolution cannot be met through these means, then one is typically advised to contact the police.

#help ♬ original sound – Gin @dualityofgin DO NOT BUY/SELL TO TOMBALL FORD CAR DEALER Guys what do I do? The second check isn’t going all the way thru until a week after they bought the car. I have no money all weekend. They would not help me. I feel sick. Do not EVER sell to them. #scammer

Is it a crime?

In the comments section, users offered their own solutions for Gin’s problem.

“I would spend my entire time that I’m in the negative in the showroom letting people know who they are supporting,” wrote a user.

“Check should’ve been dated for the following day then. Small claims court for all the fees and losses!!” exclaimed another.

“CALL THE POLICE AND MAKE A REPORT. Passing bad checks is a CRIME,” declared a third. “This is fraud, it’s called check kiting, and you need to make a police report to show your bank.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gin via email and Tomball Ford via website contact form.

