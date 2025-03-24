‘She’s a real one for stepping in’: High school coach grabs player’s ponytail—and her teammate wasn’t about to let it slide

A high school basketball coach’s dismissal for pulling a player’s hair has sparked widespread praise for a teammate’s protective intervention.

Coach fired for pulling on basketball player’s hair

During the Class D New York State championship game on March 21, Northville High School’s girls basketball team faced LaFargeville Central School District. After Northville’s 43-37 loss, an incident unfolded that has since garnered national attention. Coach Jim Zullo, 81, was caught on national television pulling the ponytail of a senior player. Hailey Monroe was visibly upset on the sidelines after fouling out earlier in the game.

A coach was fired after pulling a girl’s ponytail following their state title loss. Her friend a real one for stepping in🙏 https://t.co/PG6xntRGXH — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 22, 2025

As Zullo came up behind Monroe and yanked on her ponytail, teammate Ahmya Tompkins intervened. She stepped between them to protect Monroe and de-escalate the situation.

The video of this incident quickly went viral, leading to Zullo’s termination by the Northville Central School District. The school district published a statement about the incident. They write they are “deeply disturbed by” Coach Zullo’s conduct and that “this behavior is completely unacceptable.”

“The District is committed to ensuring that this type of behavior has no place within our programs, and we will continue to uphold the values of respect and integrity that our athletes, families and community expect and deserve. This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District.”

“We assure the public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously, and the District is actively addressing it. The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident.”

Zullo, who had a storied career including a 2006 induction into the state Basketball Hall of Fame, expressed remorse, stating, “I deeply regret my behavior… As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry.”

Teammate lauded for protecting her friend

While the coach’s actions drew widespread condemnation, much of the social media discourse has focused on Tompkins’ intervention. Folks on social media have lauded her bravery and quick action. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted, “Her teammate was awesome trying to protect her!”

Another commented, “This. Her teammate is all that is right with that generation. I was not one to challenge authority and I always respected my coaches, even when they screamed at us, nor do I raise my own daughter to challenge. But when an adult puts their hands on you or a friend, challenge away.”

Another person wrote, “She was raised right. Very impressive for a high schooler to stand up to an adult like that.”

“A coach was fired after pulling a girl’s ponytail following their state title loss. Her friend a real one for stepping in,” said @kirawontmiss, who shared a video of the incident on X.

This incident has ignited discussions about the importance of safeguarding student-athletes. Experts emphasize that while coaching can be intense, physical confrontations are never acceptable. The swift response from both the district and the community underscores a collective commitment to upholding these standards.

