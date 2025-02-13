‘The place was listed as ‘Guest Favorite”: Couple rents Airbnb from 4.9-star host. Then she gives them an unexpected offer

When searching for accommodation while traveling, one is usually left with two options: traditional rentals and services like Airbnb.

Featured Video

Each of these options has its advantages and disadvantages—and its own horror stories. However, few of these stories are as bad as the one recently shared by TikTok user Sunny (@thenomadicsunny).

In a video with over 89,000 views, Sunny says that she had to suddenly leave her Airbnb after her host tried to sleep with her and her fiancé. She shared the trending storytime on Monday.

What happened at this user’s Airbnb?

Throughout her video, Sunny explains how she ended up in this peculiar situation.

Advertisement

According to Sunny, she was staying at an Airbnb in Bucharest, Romania that, while initially seeming alright, soon became strange. This was due not only to the apartment, which had issues like a leaking toilet and blinds that didn’t close, but the host, Claudia.

One of the first issues arose when Claudia asked Sunny to buy her groceries, which she did. Sunny says she did not receive repayment for this purchase.

Second, Sunny says Claudia began asking her and her fiancé bizarre, uncomfortable questions.

“She started asking weird questions like how many people I slept with…were we poly—because she was wanting to see if we wanted to get in her bed,” Sunny explains.

Advertisement

While Sunny rejected Claudia’s advances, she says that they quickly became more aggressive. Sunny and her fiancé allege that Claudia started to make further advances and bizarre statements, such as claiming that she could cure Sunny’s fiancé’s diabetes.

How did Sunny get out?

Sunny proceeded to call Airbnb customer support. While she was on the phone, Claudia told Sunny that her fiancé had cheated on her.

“I was like, ‘What do you mean?’” Sunny recalls. “And she was like, ‘I just can sense these things. I just know them.’ She was shaking—shaking—and she told me that she could cure his diabetes.”

Advertisement

This set off a dispute in which Claudia accused Sunny of trying to kick her out of her own house. Airbnb support told Sunny to leave, and Sunny and her fiancé were working hard to pack up as quickly as possible. Sunny managed to record some of this interaction and posted it in a follow-up video.

“I was scared that that girl was going to grab a knife and kill us right there because she had the craziest look in her eyes,” Sunny states.

Sunny says that, upon leaving, she simply threw the keys behind her, not wanting to risk another incident with Claudia.

It doesn’t stop there

While Sunny likely hoped this was the end of it, Claudia began messaging her via Airbnb, messages that she shared in a follow-up video.

Advertisement

“That girl ended up messaging me and accusing me of punching her. She accused us of raping her and just the craziest things, but Airbnb said, ‘Hey, I heard you. I was on the phone with you. There are recordings. You’re gonna be fine,’” Sunny says.

Sunny says that, though this incident was certainly shocking, she was pleased with how Airbnb handled everything.

“Airbnb was great throughout this entire process. They have taken care of us… Like right now we are in the best Airbnb in the city and it’s amazing,” she explains. “They paid for our lunch and they paid for our transportation. They made sure that we are taken care of.”

“The ONLY time i have ever felt unsafe in an AirBnB, or with another woman for that matter. I should’ve trusted my instincts and left the first day, but I chalked her weirdness up to cultural differences,” Sunny wrote in the caption of her video. “But @airbnb really took everything seriously and took care of us, for that I will always remain a loyal supporter of them.”

Advertisement

In the comments section, users recounted their own Airbnb stories.

“Had something like this happen without the recording and they did NOTHING. Zero refund zero new accommodation. You got lucky,” said a user.

Advertisement

“That’s why I never do a room or portion of the house. I want the whole damn house and I don’t want to meet the host lol,” added another.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of Airbnb actually taking care of guests who had a scary experience. Hopefully they do something to get her off the platform,” stated a third.

As of Thursday afternoon, Airbnb has deleted Claudia’s listing.

In response to one commenter, Sunny noted how highly rater Claudia was on Airbnb. “4.9!!!” she said of the host’s rating. “The place was listed as a ‘Guest Favorite’ AAAAND she was a SUPER HOST.”

Advertisement

Other guest reviews

One commenter asked Sunny, “Can you show some of her other Airbnb reviews I wonder if anyone else has gone through this?”

The TikToker obliged by sharing a slideshow of alleged reviews on Claudia’s Airbnb listing.

“Now with the context form my experience… i view some of these differently lol,” Sunny joked in the caption.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and Sunny via TikTok and Instagram DM.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.