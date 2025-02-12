‘I just threw this … in the trash’: Man buys pizza at QuikTrip. Then he takes a closer look at the label

A man is going viral on TikTok after sharing why he threw away two pizzas he says he recently purchased from QuikTrip.

User @adrovelle says he bought two slices of pepperoni pizza from QuikTrip. Before he could finish either slice, though, he says he put the pizzas in the garbage. That’s because he says he took a closer look at the ingredient label and saw several terms and additives he didn’t immediately recognize.

“I just threw this [expletive] in the trash,” @adrovelle says of his pizza. “Why the [expletive] are there 90 ingredients in my pizza? What happened to cheese, bread, and sauce?”

@adrovelle then proceeds to list some of the ingredients listed for a single pizza slice, many of which he couldn’t immediately pronounce or didn’t seem to understand. He questions “why” he needs several of the ingredients listed.

“I sound stupid reading this [expletive],” the content creator says. “Just say bleach and Clorox. They’re trying to kill us out here.”

As of Tuesday, @adrovelle’s clip had amassed more than 6,400 views.

What was in the QuikTrip pizza?

The nutritional label on @adrovelle’s pizza wasn’t totally clear, but Open Food Facts also claims to have a list of the ingredients in QuikTrip’s pizzas.

Some of the ingredients are more common. For starters, there’s pizza crust (which is enriched with unbleached wheat flour… whatever that means) and “low moisture pizza cheese.” Dehydrated garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoni, marinara sea salt, and sugar were also among some of the things that went into the pizza.

There were certain items, though, that weren’t as conventional. For instance, “guar gum,” “malted barley,” as well as “citric” and “lactic” acid were some of the more confusing items on the product’s label.

Is this out of the ordinary?

On their own, these ingredients may sound weird or like some type of poison, but you have nothing to be worried about if you buy a slice of pizza from your local gas station.

As one commenter under @adrovelle’s video noted, the pizza listed “ALL the ingredients… for the bread, the cheese, the meat, etc.”

Another thing to consider is that gas station pizzas prioritize affordability and shelf stability over taste. That means they often use processed ingredients that can be stored for long periods.

For instance, most gas stations use pre-made pizza crusts and sauces from large distributors, which are sure to contain additives and preservatives to extend their shelf life. This is part of the appeal of shopping and eating at gas stations, though. And it’s nothing new.

Viewers aren’t moved by the content creator’s clip

In the comments section of @adrovelle’s video, many viewers say it’s common knowledge that gas station pizzas contain additives.

“I read it,” one woman said of the QuikTrip pizza’s nutrition label. “What’s in the pepperoni (seasonings/meat), what’s in the dough, cheese, sauce, [and] what they use to slap out the dough.”

“Bro bought something at a gas station and is complaining about it [not being] healthy,” another quipped.

“Wait till u find out the stuff that’s in the food that’s IN ur fridge or food you’ll buy from fast food,” a third user joked.

Others, however, were just as shocked as @adrovelle that the QuikTrip pizza has so many items on its label.

“How y’all buy these products at the store that are supposed to be 4-5 ingredients MAX, labels… having 60+ ingredients,” one man wrote.

“It has more ingredients than the dictionary book,” another added.

“They putting Bible scripts on there now?!” a third man asked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @adrovelle via TikTok comment and to QuikTrip through email.

