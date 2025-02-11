‘I like the cheese to be melted’: Chipotle customer asks for cheese to go first in bowl. Then a manager steps in

Chipotle often touts the sheer number of menu combinations a customer can order. According to Google’s AI overview, that number is in the millions. So should it really matter what order the ingredients go into one’s bowl?

Chipotle customer and popular TikToker Sidney (@yosidthekid) says he likes his cheese to go in his bowl first. That way, he says, it can melt. The manager of the Chipotle location where he made this request made a big stink over the request, Sidney says. He recounts what went down in a video with over 200,000 views.

“I was supposed to get Chipotle today,” he starts his storytime as he eats a salad that is definitely not from Chipotle.

A request for cheese at the bottom left him without a bowl

He says the worker who greeted him when he walked in “was so nice.” “I’m not even mad at him. I’m mad at his [expletive] manager,” the content creator, who has over 420,000 followers, says.

Sid says he asked the worker, “Before you put the rice, can you put the cheese at the bottom? Because I like the cheese to be melted.’”

He says the worker, in turn, went to ask his manager if that’d be OK.

“‘If I put the cheese at the bottom, I’m not putting any on top,’” Sid recalls the manager saying.

“So, you have an attitude. Cool,” he says. “Because you have an attitude, now I have one. Mine’s a little bigger.”

Sid says he told her that he didn’t ask for cheese on the top of his burrito bowl. “’Now, when did I ask you to put anything at the top?’” he recalls asking.

After a stare-down between him and the manager, he says he left without a burrito bowl.

“So, now I’m eating a salad at home ’cause I got an attitude with her. And I didn’t want spit in my [expletive] food, so,” he concludes.

Will Sidney return to Chipotle?

Sidney told the Daily Dot this took place at a Chipotle in Midlothian, Virginia. He said he’s never experienced anything like this at Chipotle before.

“The manager didn’t do much of anything. She simply looked at me as I left,” he shared of their following interaction via TikTok direct message.

As of right now, Sid has no intention of returning to Chipotle. He plans to take his business elsewhere.

“Qdoba and Cava have always been my favorite restaurants,” he said.

In addition to this incident, Sidney said he takes issue with Chipotle’s portion sizes.

“I would like to add how the portions are disrespectfully small at Chipotle,” he said. “It makes no sense for a bowl to be around $15 and you get like 4 pieces of chicken and even if you pay for double. You only get 2 more pieces. It’s actually ridiculous.”

This is a common complaint among Chipotle customers.

Former Chipotle workers weigh in

Viewers were confused as to why the worker had to rope in the manager.

“As a former chipotle employee, I would’ve just put the cheese at the bottom like why did they go ask that’s weird,” one viewer wrote.

“Why is this something you need to ask,” another said.

Chipotle workers and customers who also like their cheese at the bottom of their bowls also shared their thoughts.

“I worked for Chipotle a long time we can definitely do that!” one said.

“Worked at chipotle and you can ask for cheese wherever in the order. The best is after rice and before the beans and lil more on top of beans,” another concurred.

“Lmao this whole story got me crying and I get cheese on the bottom all the time WITH it on top also so I don’t see the problem boo,” a third said.

“I literally do this all the time,” a fourth added.

It’s important to note that extra cheese is free, which makes the manager’s issue with it all the more peculiar.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via press email.

