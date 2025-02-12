‘It’s a big Aldi, it’s brand-new’: Woman grocery shops at Aldi to save money. There’s just one problem

Arizona-based TikToker Jen Branch (@jeniferbranch) asked viewers to “help a girl out” when it comes to shopping at Aldi, the budget-friendly supermarket chain known for its affordable prices.

“All right, I got a question for anyone that frequents Aldi or is an avid Aldi grocery shopper,” she says as she kicks off the video.

Branch shares that she was excited about saving money, but her shopping trip didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

“They didn’t have like a majority of things on my list,” she admits.

She then lists some of the items that were missing.

“Like pasta, for example. Most grocery stores, I would say, have like a variety of shapes of pasta. They had four. They had lasagna, angel hair, spaghetti, and penne. Those are our only four options for pasta in a brand I’ve never heard of,” she recalls.

Other missing items included minced garlic and teriyaki sauce. And she points out that sections like baking supplies were sparse, with only one or two shelves of products.

“My groceries were cheap today,” she shares but continues, “I didn’t get everything that I needed not even close.”

She then asks her viewers, “How are you supposed to know what they have? I’m just so confused.”

Viewers share tips

Branch’s video has 48,000 views and thousands of comments.

Fellow Aldi shoppers were quick to share their own experiences and shopping tricks.

“I shop there first. Then I go to the local store to finish up,” one viewer suggested.

“The more you shop there the more you can make you meals around what they have. I still have to go to a second store most weeks but usually for just a few things,” one user noted.

Another added, “There is a learning curve for sure. The smaller selection actually makes it less overwhelming for me. There are a few things that I have to get other places, but I can still do a full meal plan there.”

Aldi’s smaller selection: a blessing or a curse?

Many others agreed that the smaller selection at Aldi could be an advantage.

“We don’t need 147 choices for pasta. Simplification is part of the appeal. They have like 90% of what I need. The Aldi finds is the only stuff they don’t have all the time. Orange price tags,” one viewer suggested.

However, some Aldi employees and shoppers disagreed, pointing out that Aldi offers a greater variety than Branch experienced.

“I work at Aldi. My store has minced garlic, teriyaki sauce, and maybe 15 different pastas. Lots of bakery items as well. I’m honestly confused. I wish I could go with you,” an Aldi employee shared.

“They have a lot more varieties of pasta. Mine had at least 10. Minced garlic is where spices are. Teriyaki sauce is in the same aisle as salad dressing/hot sauce/ condiments,” a viewer shared.

How Aldi keeps groceries prices down

Several factors enable Aldi to offer affordable prices to consumers. One key reason is that the chain sells very few brand-name items. “In fact, 90% of Aldi’s products are private-label and much cheaper than the big brands,” according to Food Republic.

Additionally, Aldi eliminates the need for baggers or cart retrievers and “employs a minimal number of store associates on any given day, cutting down on payroll costs.”

Their stores are also “no-frills,” with minor decorations and displays, often merchandising products on the same pallets in which they arrived.

These strategies allow Aldi to maintain competitive, low prices, a feature that many of Branch’s viewers praised, even if it means offering fewer options.

“The simple selection is the trade-off for the great prices. You gotta learn how to Aldi,” one viewer shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jen Branch via TikTok comment and to Aldi via email.

