‘Defaulting on a burrito loan’: Klarna x DoorDash deal triggers recession memes—20 of the best

DoorDash’s new partnership with Klarna offers buy-now-pay-later options for food deliveries, sparking widespread memes and discussions online.

What is the partnership deal between Klarna and DoorDash?

In a move that has bemused consumers, DoorDash has teamed up with Swedish fintech company Klarna to introduce buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options for food deliveries. This partnership allows customers to split their payments into four interest-free installments or defer payments to align with their payday schedules.

DoorDash and Klarna have signed a deal where customers can choose to pay for food deliveries in interest-free installments or deferred options aligned with payday schedules. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 20, 2025

Announced on March 20, 2025, this collaboration is DoorDash’s first BNPL alliance in the United States. According to Klarna’s Chief Commercial Officer, David Sykes, the partnership “marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories.” DoorDash users now have the option to pay in full at checkout, split payments into four equal interest-free installments, or defer payments to dates that align with their paychecks.

Social media reacts to the Klarna and DoorDash partnership

While the collaboration aims to provide flexibility, it has also ignited many memes and discussions across social media platforms. Folks took to platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, and BlueSky to share their takes on the new payment option.

Many people have voiced worries about what needing to defer payment on dinner means for the potential threat of a recession. While the partnership offers flexibility, it has also raised concerns among financial experts. The BNPL industry, though growing rapidly, is less regulated than traditional credit systems. A 2025 analysis by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau indicated that regular BNPL users often find themselves deeper in debt. Using BNPL services for essential needs like food could lead to long-term financial consequences, especially for economically vulnerable individuals.

The emergence of BNPL options for everyday items like food reflects broader trends in consumer behavior. Financial analysts note that such services indicate financial strain among consumers, as they seek flexible payment methods to manage expenses. This shift could be seen as a microeconomic indicator of larger economic challenges.

Below are 20 meme reactions to the news about Klarna and DoorDash’s new collaboration.

DoorDash debt collection outside your door because you missed a Chipotle payment https://t.co/pJdr2frU5u pic.twitter.com/LvGS99fdz9 — Archer, Leader of the Gorgonites (@RollxTidexTee) March 20, 2025

The year is 2026. I have defaulted on my burrito loan. — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) March 21, 2025

