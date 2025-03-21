Advertisement
Memes

‘Defaulting on a burrito loan’: Klarna x DoorDash deal triggers recession memes—20 of the best

‘The year is 2026. I have defaulted on my burrito loan.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Photo Composite of Two phones with the Doordash and Klarna logos in front of two memes.

DoorDash’s new partnership with Klarna offers buy-now-pay-later options for food deliveries, sparking widespread memes and discussions online.

What is the partnership deal between Klarna and DoorDash?

In a move that has bemused consumers, DoorDash has teamed up with Swedish fintech company Klarna to introduce buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options for food deliveries. This partnership allows customers to split their payments into four interest-free installments or defer payments to align with their payday schedules. 

Announced on March 20, 2025, this collaboration is DoorDash’s first BNPL alliance in the United States. According to Klarna’s Chief Commercial Officer, David Sykes, the partnership “marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories.” DoorDash users now have the option to pay in full at checkout, split payments into four equal interest-free installments, or defer payments to dates that align with their paychecks

Social media reacts to the Klarna and DoorDash partnership

While the collaboration aims to provide flexibility, it has also ignited many memes and discussions across social media platforms. Folks took to platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, and BlueSky to share their takes on the new payment option. 

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'Reading about Klarna/Doordash partnership is like hearing the two most vapid and annoying people you know got engaged.'
@rogger.bsky.social/BlueSky
Many people have voiced worries about what needing to defer payment on dinner means for the potential threat of a recession. While the partnership offers flexibility, it has also raised concerns among financial experts. The BNPL industry, though growing rapidly, is less regulated than traditional credit systems. A 2025 analysis by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau indicated that regular BNPL users often find themselves deeper in debt. Using BNPL services for essential needs like food could lead to long-term financial consequences, especially for economically vulnerable individuals.

The emergence of BNPL options for everyday items like food reflects broader trends in consumer behavior. Financial analysts note that such services indicate financial strain among consumers, as they seek flexible payment methods to manage expenses. This shift could be seen as a microeconomic indicator of larger economic challenges

Below are 20 meme reactions to the news about Klarna and DoorDash’s new collaboration.

1.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'Your outie financed a cheesy gordita crunch.'
@ZacMabry/X

2.

@ZacMabry/X
@ZacMabry/X

3.

4.

@TrungTPhan/X
@TrungTPhan/X
5.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'what do you mean you have $11k in 'doordash debt'' with a photo of an exhausted-looking bald man in a headset staring off into space.
@TrungTPhan/X

6.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme of Christian Bale with headphones on looking confused at a computer screen.
@watchingspirals/X
7.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, ''So we take these DoorDash loans, combine them, and create a whole new instrument where investors can bet on whether borrowers will pay off their Taco Bell Crunch Wrap Supreme within 12 months'' with a photo of a man in a business suit at a dinner looking pleased with himself.
@watchingspirals/X

8.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'We are selling pad thai in installments to willing buyers at the current fair market price'
@EricWollberg/X
9.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, ''Collateralized Burrito Obligations'' with a photo of men in suits in an office playing Jenga.
@EricWollberg/X

10.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, ''you financed a $12.78 steak bowl from chipotle?'' with a photo of Jonah Hill in a suit biting his fingernail.
@DipWheeler/X
11.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme with a screenshot of a tweet that says, ''overnight oats' 'gig economy' 'tiny home' you are a peasant who eats gruel', text reads, '*now featuring a payment plan'
@DipWheeler/X

12.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'doing 4 easy payments on my doordash cheesy gordita crunch, my a** belongs to klarna now, i am a slave to little treats'
@industryplant.bsky.social/BlueSky
13.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'Why stop here? Hear me out. A single BNPL contract for a burrito is incredibly risky. Anyone willing to pay for a burrito in installments can't be trusted to pay their debt. But what if...we pooled the payments together? The risk would go away.'
@buccocapital/X

14.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, order Chipotle on DoorDash 6x a week. Go into debt if you have to.'
@buccocapital/X
15.

@seizethememez.bsky.social/BlueSky
@seizethememez.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

@seizethememez.bsky.social/BlueSky
17.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'the year is 2038 and you owe $50,000 of burrito debt to doordash but you can pay it all off by living in mr beasts minivan for 80 days'
@zackvoell/X

18.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'brb, transferring funds from my draftkings account to pay down my klarna account because i want to order a $28 doordash burrito from the taqueria 8 blocks away and my robinhood account is already empty'
@zackvoell/X
19.

Klarna DoorDash debt meme, text reads, 'In America, you can use Klarna for DoorDash' with a photo of an Asian woman at a microphone.
@dmk1793.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

First published:

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

The Daily Dot