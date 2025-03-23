‘Nah, not really’: Man’s Uber gets pulled over by police. Then tells the officers that he doesn’t have a license

Can you work as an Uber driver without a driver’s license? One viral video has the internet debating whether this driver is a genius or a scammer.

The clip from TikTok user Skully (@onlyharddrugzz), which has more than 483,000 views, offers a backseat view of an Uber driver pulled over by police. When asked if he has a drivers license, the driver responds “Nah, not really.” He goes on to clarify that they’d had a license but it is under review.

This is obviously news to the passenger. In a caption they wonder how their Uber driver is driving without a license. The answer to that question is unclear, and opens up lots of other questions about how honest the driver was being to the officer.

Man’s Uber gets pulled over by police

The ambiguity lies in whether the Uber driver had no valid license at all or simply wasn’t carrying it at the moment. This distinction is significant in Florida, where based on Skully’s bio details we’re assuming this incident took place.​

If the driver possesses a Florida driver’s license but isn’t carrying it during the traffic stop, he can be cited under Florida Statute 322.15. This is considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation. If he presents a valid license to the court, the charge may be dismissed upon payment of court costs.​

But if the driver has never been issued a valid driver’s license, this constitutes a second-degree misdemeanor. Penalties for a first offense can include up to 60 days in jail, six months of probation, and a fine of up to $500. Repeat offenses can result in more severe consequences, such as longer jail terms and higher fines.

Uber mandates all drivers maintain a valid driver’s license. If a driver is found operating without one, it violates Uber’s policies and can lead to deactivation of the account. Uber requires drivers to have at least one year of licensed driving experience in the U.S.—three years of experience if under 25—proof of residency, and valid insurance.

Lessons in Uber account sharing

There is also the possibility the driver might be operating under someone else’s Uber account. This practice is strictly prohibited by Uber due to significant safety and security concerns. Uber’s terms state that sharing or purchasing driver accounts is not allowed. Violations can lead to immediate suspension or permanent deactivation of the account.

If the driver were using another person’s account, presenting a driver’s license that doesn’t match the account could expose this violation. That could lead to potential deactivation by Uber. Therefore, the driver’s reluctance to provide his license might stem from a desire to conceal unauthorized account usage.

Police ticket could be cheapest option

The driver may possess a valid license but chose not to present it to prevent Uber from learning of a traffic violation. Uber maintains strict safety standards and regularly reviews drivers’ Motor Vehicle Records. Accumulating multiple minor violations or any major violations can result in deactivation from the platform.

By not presenting his license, the driver might receive a citation for driving without a license on hand. That could be a less severe offense than the original violation. This could be an attempt conceal a more serious infraction from Uber, which might jeopardize his account.

Whatever the cause of these questionable actions, we’re long on cases of an Uber driver misbehaving.

Commenters on the clip had all sorts of questions and opinions.

“Driver had a license. He smart [and] just didn’t want to give [it to the] cop. Then cop writes ticket for driving without license [which is] a payable fine. If he gives him the licenses then the cop puts in system and Uber flags [it],” offered one writer who seemed to be thinking three steps ahead.

Another wondered if the driver might have been double dipping on someone else’s legit Uber profile, asking, “Can you buy an Uber account?”

And then there was this bit of stern advice from a concerned observer: “Bro, stop recording and find you a lawyer. You can sue and get some money for endangerment.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Skully via a comment on the clip, and to Uber via email.

