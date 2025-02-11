Newsletter: 😳 Matt Gaetz’s Kendrick Lamar fail

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: How former lawmaker Matt Gatez was trolled for his take on the Super Bowl halftime show (plus a roundup of the best Super Bowl memes ), a woman issuing a PSA on why you should mute yourself when your on hold with customer service , a mom storming a school to threaten her daughter’s bully , and a woman urging you to always check your receipt when taking an Uber.

Today in Internet Culture

Matt Gaetz, the former Republican congressman from Florida, was trolled on social media after attacking rapper Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl halftime show.

➤ Super Bowl LIX was wild, but the memes were wilder: 31 of the funniest

‘PSA’: Woman shares the real reason you should always mute when you are on hold with customer service

A woman shared a PSA about the importance of putting yourself on mute if you’re ever on hold with customer service.

One Australian mother took matters into her own hands—by storming into a classroom and issuing a chilling threat to the girl bullying her child.

A woman is going viral after she alleged that Uber overcharged her for a recent ride. As a result, she encouraged viewers always to double-check their receipts.

‘I started putting my purse in my trunk’: Ex car thief shares how to protect your car from being stolen

A former car thief went viral when she shared tips on how to keep your car from being stolen .



TikToker Tree (@treeswalk), a rehabilitated burglar who spent 27 years in prison, gave three simple ways to prevent cars from being broken into and stolen. The video was viewed 3.6 million times as of publication.



Tree began with a simple disclaimer: “As you guys know, I specialized in stealing cars and breaking into houses. That’s why I went to prison; that’s why I went up the road. … So to bring awareness, I’m going to give you guys three ways to prevent your car from being broken in or stolen from an ex-con’s perspective.”

The first thing Tree advised was buying a steering wheel lock . “A steering wheel lock prevents the thief from being able to maneuver the car or drive the car,” Tree said. “They may be able to still crank it … but what happens is that once they move that spring, if that steering wheel don’t pop loose, they can’t drive the car.”

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🚚 Some risks are unforgettable, and this one was a spectacle to behold. TikTok user Ben Strupp captured the surprising moment in a Kwik Trip parking lot where a Ford Fusion squared off against a midsized boat on a trailer, attempting to tow it out of the parking lot.

🤔 While getting a warranty on a product may sound good in theory, customers often have difficulties actually taking advantage of it .



🥪 In the United States, food labels aren’t always as straightforward as they might appear.



💳 This woman felt embarrassed after using this Visa Vanilla card to pay at the bar. But why ?



👩‍🏫 A teacher recently shared a video about a puzzling discovery at Target , leaving over 1.3 million viewers confused.



✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

