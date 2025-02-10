Matt Gaetz, the former Republican congressman from Florida, was trolled on social media after attacking rapper Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl halftime show.

Featured Video

In a post to X Sunday night, Gaetz suggested that Lamar’s performance had been secretly orchestrated by President Donald Trump’s establishment critics.

“The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men,” Gaetz said.

The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 10, 2025

Advertisement

The comment from Gaetz immediately caught the attention of Lamar’s fans online, particularly in light of the politician’s history.

In December, the House Ethics Committee, which had been investigating Gaetz, stated that it had discovered “substantial evidence” that the politician repeatedly slept with a 17-year-old girl.

Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us” centers around insinuations that rival rapper Drake is a pedophile. Critics were quick to then use Lamar’s lyrics against Gaetz.

“Hey Matt, I hear you like ’em young,” TV producer Franklin Leonard wrote.

Advertisement

Hey, Matt, I hear you like ‘em young. https://t.co/k5FCCq1PuR — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 10, 2025

“Certified pedophiles not taking the halftime show well,” another added.

Certified pedophiles not taking this halftime show well https://t.co/sJ9CFsT6FY — girl moth (@MothMonma) February 10, 2025

Others shared screenshots of the investigation into Gaetz.

Advertisement

“He felt hurt because hes a pedophile and sex trafficker,” one user said.

he felt hurt because hes a pedophile and sex trafficker 💀 https://t.co/QUTPwk8qab pic.twitter.com/EyyhR5d5bn — 404/val (@404UNFX) February 10, 2025

An image of Lamar smiling during the song, which quickly became an iconic meme, was also posted by countless users in response to Gaetz.

“Why you trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” another added, dropping a Lamar verse.

Advertisement

Why you trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor https://t.co/Ts3zzURcNc pic.twitter.com/z7iR9aO4lO — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) February 10, 2025

Gaetz, who has denied the investigation’s findings, hasn’t responded to the trolling.

But as for his complaint about Lamar’s appearance being the work of an anti-Trump revolt, the NFL announced the Super Bowl halftime show back in September.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.