Advertisement
Memes

Super Bowl LIX was wild, but the memes were wilder: 31 of the funniest

‘Gonna start sending this pic before I say the most hateful thing I can think of.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Kendrick Lamar at the halftime show and text 'if i text you this just know you're cooked'(l), Tweet 'The only thing I can say for sure if that somewhere in Philadelphia right now there is the drunkest man on Earth'(r)

As Super Bowl LIX unfolded on Feb. 9, 2025, social media apps were inundated with memes about moments during the game, commercials, and the halftime show. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the field with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, providing ample material for folks to meme. 

Featured Video

Taylor Swift, attending the game once more to support her partner, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, was once again a central theme, as people joked that the Chiefs failing to win meant that she and Kelce would be on the rocks (or blamed Kelce’s hair for the loss).

Meanwhile, the beloved “Superb Owl” meme made its annual resurgence. Originating from a simple typo of “Super Bowl,” most likely getting its start from a tweet made in 2008, this meme has evolved into a cherished internet tradition. Each year, as football fans gear up for the big game, another segment of the internet celebrates owls, sharing images and jokes that pay homage to these nocturnal birds.

The halftime show, featuring Kendrick Lamar as the headliner and with special guests Samuel L. Jackson (dressed as Uncle Sam), SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard, also ignited a flurry of online reactions. The most memed moment from the halftime show was when Lamar was strutting across the stage, mic up to his mouth, as he grins for the cameras.

Advertisement

From game-related gags to pop culture parodies, the memes generated during and after the event provided a communal space for fans and casual observers alike to share laughs and engage in the cultural phenomenon that is the Super Bowl.

Check out 31 of the funniest memes that came about from Super Bowl LIX this year:

1.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'it's so funny that no police budget on earth has prayer of containing Philly after a Superbowl win' with a quoted post that says, ''I'm losing 13th and Market. There's too many people. I've got five thousand people headed your way.''
@iwriteok.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

2.

Superbowl meme, text reads, 'Put me in, coach!' with a video of a white wolf chewing on a football.
@iwriteok.bsky.social/BlueSky

3.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'if I send this to u it means not only am I celebrating ur downfall, I orchestrated it' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@outfieldxgrass/X

4.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'taylor in the suv realizing travis whistles a little when he breathes in and now quietly rethinking everything'
@outfieldxgrass/X

5.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'Imagine being the 17 year old high school girl that has to calm down drake over text'
@KegstandJesus/X

6.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'if i text you this just know you’re cooked' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@KegstandJesus/X

7.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'yall keep saying all bradley cooper wants is an oscar but this is him. tonight is for him (green heart emoji)' with a photo of Cooper on an interview, text says, 'Bradley Cooper told Howard Stern he would rather the Eagles Win the Super Bowl than win an Oscar.'
@kenzvanunu/X

8.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'This is what all Marvel movies look like to me' with a screenshot of a seal/human face hybrid in front of a mountain.
@kenzvanunu/X

9.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'Taylor Swift has more Superbowl appearances than Aaron Rodgers'
@pilnok.five-loko.com/BlueSky

10.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'Travis Kelce a** was in Turkey getting his new wig when he shoulda been in rehearsal! That’s why yall getting y’all ass whooped!'
@pilnok.five-loko.com/BlueSky

11.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, ''It’s an honor to pway in fwont of the pwesident'” with a warped photo of Kelce looking sad.
@alyssaacorrine/X

12.

Super bowl meme
@alyssaacorrine/X

13.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, ''AWFUL HALFTIME SHOW !!!'” with profile photos of white MAGA supporters wearing sunglasses.
@c0ry024/X

14.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'The only thing I can say for sure is that somewhere in Philadelphia right now there is the drunkest man on Earth'
@c0ry024/X

15.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'You’re either with the Philadelphia Eagles or you’re with the terrorists.'
@JustElliot2/X

16.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'gonna start sending this pic before i say the most hateful thing i can think of' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@JustElliot2/X

17.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme with a photo of a fluffy snowy owl looking unperturbed and unbothered.
@lordarse.com/BlueSky

18.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'I’m the worlds fakest eagles fan today I can’t even spell philadollfeeya I just want justice'
@lordarse.com/BlueSky

19.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme of a concerned-looking businessman in a red tie, text of the quoted tweet reads, 'Drake should start a highly publicized romance with a 97 year old woman'
@loafgren/X

20.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'If someone called me a pedophile during the superbowl and the whole stadium sung along they'd have to invent a new word for how hard I would kill myself'
@loafgren/X

21.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'Kelce was gone propose if they won lmaoooo keep that ring in yo pocket cracka'
@DangMarquis/X

22.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'maybe if travis kelce didn’t say he was honored to play in front of trump then he would have caught that ball'
@DangMarquis/X

23.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme with a stretched out photo of J.D. Vance with a spinning top cap and a lollipop, text J.D. Vance tweeted reads, 'Puppy bowl just showed a chihuahua-German shepherd mix and, uh, I’ve got questions.'
@lib_crusher/X

24.

Super bowl meme with a photo of Patrick Mahomes wearing a very oddly-shaped helmet, text reads, 'Patrick Mahomes looks like he’s wearing lifts but for his helmet.' and someone replied, 'Could be a secret Ratatouille situation.'
@lib_crusher/X

25.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, with a screenshot of a Fox Sports news anchor who is grimacing while talking and the mailman from Year Without a Santa Claus.
@1followernodad/X

26.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'as a philadelphia eagles fan since february 2025 i can’t put into words how much this all means to me'
@1followernodad/X

27.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this it means I’m having a blast ruining someone’s day' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@themeredith/X

28.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'travis kelce in the locker room rn' with a clip of a cop ripping off his toupée.
@themeredith/X

29.

Advertisement
Super bowl meme, text reads, 'Got so much work done he can’t even kiss his son on the mouth anymore' with a screenshot of a Fox Sports news anchor who is grimacing while talking.
@JayJurden/X

30.

Superbowl meme, text reads, 'This is my not caring about the Super Bowl' with the Sound of Music field photo.
@JayJurden/X

31.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Chiefs Drake Kendrick Lamar Memes Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot