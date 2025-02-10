Super Bowl LIX was wild, but the memes were wilder: 31 of the funniest

As Super Bowl LIX unfolded on Feb. 9, 2025, social media apps were inundated with memes about moments during the game, commercials, and the halftime show. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the field with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, providing ample material for folks to meme.

Taylor Swift, attending the game once more to support her partner, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, was once again a central theme, as people joked that the Chiefs failing to win meant that she and Kelce would be on the rocks (or blamed Kelce’s hair for the loss).

Meanwhile, the beloved “Superb Owl” meme made its annual resurgence. Originating from a simple typo of “Super Bowl,” most likely getting its start from a tweet made in 2008, this meme has evolved into a cherished internet tradition. Each year, as football fans gear up for the big game, another segment of the internet celebrates owls, sharing images and jokes that pay homage to these nocturnal birds.

The halftime show, featuring Kendrick Lamar as the headliner and with special guests Samuel L. Jackson (dressed as Uncle Sam), SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard, also ignited a flurry of online reactions. The most memed moment from the halftime show was when Lamar was strutting across the stage, mic up to his mouth, as he grins for the cameras.

From game-related gags to pop culture parodies, the memes generated during and after the event provided a communal space for fans and casual observers alike to share laughs and engage in the cultural phenomenon that is the Super Bowl.

Check out 31 of the funniest memes that came about from Super Bowl LIX this year:

