‘Target what are you on?’: Woman shops for this Target item. Then she takes a closer look at the sticker

A teacher recently shared a TikTok about a puzzling discovery at Target, leaving over 1.3 million viewers confused.

TikTok user Marlo Gordon (@jello_shine) posted a video showing what looked like a simple, gold cone-shaped decoration. But when she flipped it over, she found a sticker that read, “For rectal use only,” alongside a small drawing of a pair of shorts.

“This one says the same thing,” she says in the video, pointing to the sticker. “Let me look up ‘rectal’ though. Maybe it’s a different meaning.”

As she continues to examine the object, she can’t help but question what it’s doing at Target. “Target? What are you on?” she says, laughing.

What’s the story behind the stickers?

As you might’ve guessed, Target likely isn’t behind these stickers, nor are they encouraging anyone to use the item as the sticker suggests. In fact, doing so could even pose health risks.

This prank seems to stem from people who buy “For rectal use only” stickers in bulk on Amazon or Etsy and then stick them on random items, either at home or, as in this case, in stores like Target.

The Daily Dot found several TikTok videos of creators pulling this exact prank, with Target being a popular location.

With these jokes gaining traction, it’s probably wise to double-check with an employee whenever you spot a suspicious sticker on an item.

Other Target pranks to be aware of

This is definitely not the first time people, specifically TikTokers, have pulled pranks at Target.

For example, one user shared a “mannequin” prank—where a person dresses in an all-white bodysuit to make themselves look like a mannequin—gone wrong when a little girl tried to sit on the “mannequin” and got spooked when he moved.

In another case, a woman bought a comforter at Target, only to unravel it and find a pack of hotdogs inside. A third user shared a growing prank on Target where teens will move and hide your cart from your when you’re not looking.

So, if you’re shopping at Target, it might be a good idea to keep an eye on your cart—and maybe double-check your items before you leave the store!

‘Thank you for bringing me back’

In the comments under the video, users seemed familiar with the stickers. Others found the prank hilarious.

“the scream i scrumt at 730am,” commented one user.

“MY DAD PLACES THESE STICKERS EVERYWHERE,” shared another.

“Omg I saw the pov of the guy placing these stickers MONTHS ago,” recalled a third. “Thank you algorithm for bringing me back.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gordon via TikTok direct messages and Target via email for comment.

