‘Wisconsin never seems to ever disappoint me’: Man tries to tow boat out of Kwik Trip parking lot with a Ford Fusion. Can they handle it?

Some risks are unforgettable, and this one was a spectacle to behold.

TikTok user Ben Strupp (@ben_strupp) captured the surprising moment in a Kwik Trip parking lot where a Ford Fusion squared off against a midsized boat on a trailer, attempting to tow it out of the parking lot. The video, filmed on Jan. 13, quickly went viral, racking up nearly 300,000 views.

A short six-second video shows the compact car struggling to pull away with the oversized boat precariously balanced on its trailer.

Adding to the hilarity, a TikTok sound from the 2008 animated movie ‘Open Season 2’ plays: “Oh, suspension is shot. Definitely shot. Or it could be the bushings.”

Should a Ford Fusion tow a midsized boat?

A Ford Fusion can technically tow a small, lightweight boat trailer, with a towing capacity typically ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 pounds, depending on the engine and model year. However, experts strongly advise against it due to safety risks and the potential strain it places on the vehicle.

This includes overloading the suspension, which can cause sagging or even failure. The transmission may be pushed beyond its limits, while the brakes could struggle to manage the added weight. This would lead to longer stopping distances and potential safety hazards.

Lastly, the engine would also be overworked, potentially reducing its overall lifespan. This would cause the fuel efficiency to plummet, further damaging the car’s performance.

People couldn’t resist joking about the Ford Fusion’s bold attempt to tow an oversized boat on a trailer.

“Gonna pretend I didn’t see this,” wrote the official Kwik Trip TikTok account.

“Forget the suspension how about that transmission,” someone else asked.

“Sponsored by the next ‘Final Destination’ movie. Couldn’t you just get a used F150?” another commented.

Another warned, “They go over 20mph and they’ll need the same stopping distance a fully loaded semi needs to stop [neutral face emoji].”

Strupp didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok Direct Message. We also reached out to Ford Motor Company via email for a statement.

