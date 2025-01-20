Newsletter: 👮 Ring camera exposes fake ‘cops’ nightmare

Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: A terrifying encounter with fake cops that was caught on camera, why Jake from State Farm is getting a ton of flack online, TikTok users’ refusal to switch to Instagram Reels , and 30 of the best memes honoring the dearly departed David Lynch .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A man is sending a PSA about fake cops knocking on doors after two men dressed as policemen tried to enter his apartment at 2am.

🔥 FIGHTING THE MAN

‘You’re a shill?: Actor behind Jake from State Farm flamed on personal accounts as fire insurance fury grows

While some aimed their fury about the fires at State Farm’s CEO, others targeted the face of the company – Jake from State Farm.

TikTokers are sharing their many complaints about Instagram Reels, which they say is filled with ads and AI.

🎥 POP CULTURE

30 of the best David Lynch memes honoring the master of the surreal

“Elaborate on that. No.”

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think Covid vax made woman’s breasts triple G’s

Conspiracy theorists think Covid vax made woman's breasts triple G's

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✌️ Want to always win at rocks-paper-scissors ? This expert is sharing their strategies.



🤰 This Scottish baby box video on TikTok is stirring feelings of jealousy in Americans after a mom showed off all the supplies she got for free.



🥶 As temperatures dip, its a good time to review the best ways to keep your pipes from freezing , and this expert has got you covered.



🛒 This woman who tried her luck with an online grocery shopping service was dismayed to discover she had been paired with a male shopper—and was even more disappointed to discover how poorly he’d done .



😮 A Steak ‘n Shake employee is in shock over the request she received from a customer.



🎸 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

