‘They have the highest odds’: Woman shares whether you should play on tables or at slot machines when you are at the casino

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing her three best tips for winning the most money at the casino.

Featured Video

Tebby (@tebbyyyy), who said she once won $11,000 at the casino, appears to have picked up a few tricks for how to get the most bang for your buck. All three casino hacks centered on how to make the most money while doling out as little of your cash as possible.

“Everybody wants to know tips and tricks on how to win at the casino,” Tebby said. “Let me give you three.”

She then proceeded to share what she knew, going from the least to the most important tip. As of Wednesday, Tebby’s video had amassed more than 131,200 views.

Advertisement

How can I make the most money at the casino?

Starting at No. 3, Tebby advised gamblers to avoid the urge to use the slot machines.

“You are more likely to win on the tables than you are on the slot machine,” she shared. She said this is especially true if you play games such as baccarat, blackjack, and poker.

“They have the highest odds at the casino,” she said of baccarat.

Advertisement

While she conceded that blackjack is more advanced, Tebby added that there are still “ways to win.”

As for poker? “Poker’s poker,” Tebby said. “You have to know how to play poker to win at poker, but those are the three most successful things that you can play at the casino.”

Coming in hot at No. 2, Teddy said that people who insist on playing slots should at least use the machines where “you can win the progressives no matter what your bet is.” She highlighted Fire Link and Dragon Link slot machines as examples of ones that are worth playing.

“Games like that,” Tebby said. “You can play the minimum bet and still win the highest prize. You don’t have to play the max bet.”

Advertisement

Then the content revealed her final tip: Play to win, not to play.

“I get it. The games are fun,” she said. “But if you want to hit jackpots, you have to play.”

Tebby admitted that gambling is costly, so she encouraged players to do so wisely. “Don’t go in trying to spend your rent money,” she said. “Be responsible when you do that. … Just because you’re betting big doesn’t mean you’re going to win big.”

Do experts agree?

Experts agree: Table games have much better odds than slots.

Advertisement

However, Jay Bean, a floor manager for Caesar’s, told News 5 Cleveland that players often avoid the tables because they’re intimidating. Instead, Bean said gamblers stick to slot machines because you can play alone—and without much external pressure.

Once you get past any fears of gambling, though, Bean echoed Tebby’s advice and said that table games such as blackjack are a good place to start. Bean also recommended craps, which he said had the second-best odds, followed by roulette.

News 5 Cleveland cited an interview it conducted with a professor of analytics, who confirmed that blackjack has the best odds in terms of taking money home.

“You are somewhere between 44% to 48% in every single hand of winning,” the professor said.

Advertisement

For slots, however, he offered slightly different advice. He said that the more money you put in per bet, the better your chances of winning. For instance, putting the maximum amount in a penny machine (say 50 cents) would give you a higher chance of winning than if you put in just two cents. He added, too, that penny slots have the best odds.

Viewers express skepticism toward woman’s tips

While it seemed as though users appreciated Tebby’s advice, they countered that the best way to not lose money is to not gamble at all.

Advertisement

“#1 trick… Don’t gamble,” one user said.

“Best tip. Don’t gamble at all,” another echoed. “That will save your money, your car, your house. My friend just lost his house.”

“Don’t play, period,” a third viewer wrote.

But not everyone was against gambling. Some viewers shared their tips for having a good gambling experience.

Advertisement

“Don’t forget to max your volume and play the machines closest to high-traffic walkways,” one man advised.

“Have a budget you want to lose. If you bring 100 or 200, expect to lose it. Only gamble with what you are willing to lose,” another said. “Call it a couple of hours of entertainment. You win, it’s a bonus.”

“Play lower volatile machines,” a third user suggested. “Anything simple 3 reels with a single payline. Those are your best chances. More complicated games = more complicated to get your money.”

And despite widespread evidence that few gamblers go home from a casino having made a profit, viewers were eager to test their odds.

Advertisement

“I’m going to Vegas tomorrow!!” one woman shared.

“So glad I found your page,” another raved.

“I just started playing baccarat,” a third user admitted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tebby via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.