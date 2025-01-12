‘I would fall for that 100%’: Police knock on man’s door at 2am and he answers via Ring. There’s just one problem

A man is sending a PSA about fake cops knocking on doors after two men dressed as policemen tried to enter his apartment at 2am.

In a TikTok with over 30 million views, content creator Mindful Me (@mindfulme19) shares video from a Ring camera of allegedly fake policemen attempting to get someone to come out of their apartment late at night.

‘Cops’ try to get him to open the door

The footage shows two men dressed in black uniforms repeatedly knocking and ringing the doorbell. The “cops” continually ask the man to “open the door,” as they need to speak to him about “something.” Despite him repeatedly asking, the cops never reveal exactly what they want to discuss. Instead, they continue to demand that he come outside.

Two follow up videos show that the encounter continues for at least several minutes. Eventually, the supposed cops leave the front door unsuccessful. The text overlay in all three videos reads, “Fake cops at 2am, never open the door!”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users reacted with shock and advice on how to handle this type of situation safely.

“This is scary. I would have opened the door so fast…” one person wrote.

“Normally cops knock on the door and say ‘this is officer so and so’ then they state why they are at your door at 2am,” a second viewer pointed out.

“Ask for their badge number and call 911. They never said their names or what police station they are from,” a third commenter suggested.

“New fear unlocked,” another said.

How can you spot a fake cop?

Spotting a police impersonator can be difficult, but there are red flags that can help keep you safe. Find Law reports that a real officer at the front door will first knock and announce themselves. This means the officer will announce their name, authority, and reason for being at your home without you asking.

It is also suggested to check that they’re wearing a utility belt with full officer equipment and to be knowledgeable of your local law enforcement’s uniform and badge design to properly identify a fake.

What are my rights if the police come to my door?

The American Civil Liberties Union emphasizes that civilians do not have to let an officer into their home if the officers do not have a warrant. Even if the officers do have a warrant, you still have the right to remain silent during their search or the arrest.

Should your rights be violated by an officer during a search warrant, ACLU suggests writing down details, the officers’ badge and patrol car numbers, and their agency. You can then file a written complaint with the agency’s internal affairs division or civilian complaint board. You aan file these complaints anonymously.

The Daily Dot has reached out to MindfulMe via TikTok private message for more information.

