Online vitriol against State Farm exploded in the immediate aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, as reports revealed it had canceled insurance policies months before the disaster to secure the “financial strength” of the company.

Some users took it out on CEO Jon Farney, directly blaming him for the 72,000 homes in California that lost their coverage.

But others are turning their eyes to its most infamous employee, Jake from State Farm, the fictional character who has been all over TV, starring in ads with NFL great Patrick Mahomes.

He’s become a celebrity in his own right, with around 1.7 million followers across social media. But with that attention comes backlash.

As one user put it, he’s no longer just Jake from State Farm but “Jake ‘cancel your insurance right before a major fire burns down your house’ [from] State Farm.”

Some, though, have taken it further, going after Kevin Miles, the Los Angeles-based actor who plays Jake from State Farm.

A months-old Instagram post where Miles thanked everyone for birthday wishes became a breeding ground of backlash, where people tied his work to State Farm’s cancellations.

“True up. Are you okay with State Farm’s business practices? Are you okay with all the fire Insurance cancellations that happened in the Pacific? Is it all just customary business practices?” wrote one person

“You’re a shill for @statefarm that screwed over so many people in Los Angeles. Hope you’re proud of selling your soul,” another said.

At least one user seemed concerned for his financial well-being: “Get out while you can, the State Farm ship is sinking and after what they did the lawsuits are coming. You want to distance yourself from that ASAP.”

Other posts received similar backlash.

“Why is State Farm canceling fire plans? You support that?” wrote one on an Instagram of Miles filming a new ad.

Miles did not respond to a request for comment.

But it’s not surprising he is being attacked. In a 2024 profile on the Hollywood Reporter, Miles spoke about the popularity of Jake from State Farm and how, in many ways, the character had overshadowed the person.

“Kevin Miles the actor must inhabit Jake off-camera,” the article noted, “not because he wants to know the character’s inner life more intimately, necessarily, but because he’s become an extension of an ultra-successful corporate marketing strategy.”

But with that notoriety has come infamy, given the anger towards State Farm. Miles himself now has over 110,000 followers on Instagram, and has attended numerous sporting events.

And while Miles has been silent, State Farm announced it would be walking back its advertising, killing a planned Super Bowl ad.

“State Farm, its agents, and employees are all focused on helping customers impacted by the Southern California wildfires in the midst of this tragedy,” a spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter. “Our focus is firmly on providing to support to the people of Los Angeles. We will not be advertising during the game as originally planned.”

