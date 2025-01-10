‘Had me ready to cry’: Steak ‘n Shake customer orders a shake. Then they hand the worker an unusual note

A Steak ‘n Shake employee is in shock over the request she received from a customer.

In a TikTok with over 1 million views, content creator Maysa (@macscheesy) shares her excitement at being asked to create a shake as a gender reveal for a Steak ‘n Shake customer.

In the video, Maysa holds an envelope in the restaurant’s kitchen and jumps with excitement.

A milkshake gender reveal

“They’re gonna do a gender reveal with a [expletive] shake, and I get to make it,” she begins.

Maysa shares that she overheard the customer’s order and immediately asked if she could be the one to make the shake.

As the video ends, Maysa opens the envelope and quietly reveals to the camera that the couple is having a girl.

As it turns out, the baby girl will be the first girl in a family of boys. Maysa reveals the couple already has seven nephews and one son.

“Genuinely had me ready to cry at work,” she recounts in the comments.

Viewers weigh in

Viewers gushed over Maysa’s once-in-a-lifetime order request.

“I would be inconsolable making this, that’s so cute,” one viewer wrote.

“So happy YOU got to experience this excitement too,” a second viewer responded. Maysa replied, “I’ve never been apart of something so special so I hope I did them justice.”

“Your excitement is so sweet! I know they loved it,” another viewer added.

“I helped someone with a proposal at work (Universal Studios) and it was the most exciting thing ever!” came a fourth reply.

Who started gender reveals?

Gender reveals have become increasingly popular across the United States. The trend was originally started by Jenna Karvunidis in 2008 when she threw a party where she cut into a cake to reveal her first child’s gender with pink icing.

Since then, gender reveals have gotten more creative, complex, and even dangerous. Explosions from a gender reveal in Arizona ignited the 47,000-acre Sawmill Fire in 2017. A smoke bomb from a California gender reveal in 2020 sparked the 22,000-acre El Dorado wildfire, killing one firefighter and injuring two others.

Karvunidis has since denounced gender reveals as both problematic and over-the-top.

“Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you,” she wrote in a Facebook post during the El Dorado fires.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Maysa via TikTok message and Steak ‘n Shake via email for more information.

