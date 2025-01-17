Advertisement
30 of the best David Lynch memes honoring the master of the surreal

Okay, let’s try that again, but this time good

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
David Lynch, the iconic director whose surreal, thought-provoking works redefined cinema, passed away on Jan. 17, 2025, just a few days shy of his 79th birthday.

Lynch was best known for his films such as Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and the groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, and his influence on film and television is immeasurable. His ability to create compelling narratives that challenge conventional storytelling has left an indelible mark on the film industry.

His family announced his death on Facebook, sharing, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

In the wake of the famed director’s passing, fans have taken to social media to celebrate his life and legacy via David Lynch memes and tributes. In contrast, others wish the news on other Hollywood directors such as Woody Allen or Roman Polanski.

Here are some of the sweetest and funniest memes honoring the late, great David Lynch:

1.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'WOODY ALLEN IT SHOULDVE BEEN YOU'
@girlbosskenroy/X

2.

David Lynch meme of a photo of a woman wearing a black and white tank top that says, 'Woody Allen die b*tch'
@girlbosskenroy/X

3.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'david lynch is dead so everyone else has GOT TO GET MORE EARNEST NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! DOING EVERYTHING IRONICALLY IS DEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
@hvnleia/X

4.

David Lynch meme, text conversation screenshot. Text reads, 'Bro david lynch just died. Yallman stay inside fr. This not even funny. I cannot stress this enough to yall [N-word]. It's [N-word] dying that ain't never died before. Like I'm not even joking.'
@hvnleia/X

5.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'why is it never woody allen or roman polanski'
@M4RGOTROBBIES/X

6.

David Lynch meme of people with the Earth behind them with text that says, 'thank yu for saving our lives.' with a photo of David Lynch in sunglasses saying, 'keep your eye on the doughnut, not the hole.'
@M4RGOTROBBIES/X

7.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'david cronenberg i swear to god if you don't take your multivitamins'
@ali_sivi/X

8.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'just saw the news about david lynch. got me thinking about how your twin peaks looked in that blue velvet dress. wish i could take an eraser to those bad memories we got in our heads'
@ali_sivi/X

9.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'We love David Lynch.' with a woman in large glasses standing in front of shelves of DVDs.
@ericeidelstein/X

10.

David Lynch meme of Death playing a claw game with humans inside, text reads, 'David Lynch? Is Woody Allen even in this thing?'
@ericeidelstein/X

11.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'RIP David Lynch, he is survived by his son Marshawn 'Beast Mode' Lynch'
@mattytalks/X

12.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'My son is currently being born and we’re just PRAYING that David Lynch’s spirit is in play.'
@mattytalks/X

13.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'not sure if i should quit cigarettes in honor of david lynch or vow to never stop smoking cigarettes'
@sadieflix/X

14.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'David Lynch started smoking at 8, smoked his entire life and died at 78. If you do what you like it doesn’t matter'
@sadieflix/X

15.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'Vigil at Bob's Big Boy right now. There's cigarettes, cookies, cokes, pine cones, a bag of red quinoa? I left ranunculeses.'
@KolleenCarney/X

16.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'FYI this is still one of the greatest memes.' with text, '-Believe it of not, God is gay. -Elaborate on that. -No.'
@KolleenCarney/X

17.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'five booms for david lynch'
@abolishcxps/X

18.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'oh that's not-' with a text conversation about David Lynch dying.
@abolishcxps/X

19.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'Fix your hearts or die!'
@LolOverruled/X

20.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'There are two kinds of people. The kind that don't like david lynch movies because they don't make sense and the kind that fucking love david lynch movies because they don't make sense'
@LolOverruled/X

21.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'On top of everything else, David Lynch had one of the greatest heads of hair in history.'
@kumail.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

David Lynch meme, text reads, ''BREAKING: Debris seen over the Caribbean after SpaceX's Starship explodes during test flight.' David Lynch shot it down from heaven.'
@kumail.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'Elaborate on that. No.'
@The4thWayYT/X

24.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'One day, the sadness will end. But I don't think today's the day.'
@The4thWayYT/X

25.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'Mood, 2 weeks into 2025.' with a photo of David Lynch with a megaphone saying, 'Okay, let's try that again, but this time good.'
@The4thWayYT/X

26.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'I'm wearing dark glasses today, because I'm seeing the future... and the future is looking very bright.'
@gerwigverse.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'Music, painting, cinema- this is the art of life.'
@gerwigverse.bsky.social/BlueSky

28.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'Here's to feeling good all the time.' with Lynch holding up a glass of wine in an airplane.
@gerwigverse.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'I've just had two Cokes — two cookies and a Coke, phenomenal. Wow!'
@thisyearsgurl/X

30.

David Lynch meme, text reads, 'This weekend I'm going to try to find out if I'm connected to the moon.' Three days later, 'I'm pretty sure I'm connected to the moon.'
@thisyearsgurl/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

