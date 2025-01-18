Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Today’s top stories are about: a woman who took revenge on her ex by accessing his smart thermostat, why a new section in Barnes & Noble is sparking controversy online, an explainer about how to turn off Gmail’s new AI feature, and the best memes about TikTok users switching to RedNote.
After that, Kyle has another edition of “Meme History” for you.
Until next time,
— K.D.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🌡️ VIRAL BREAKUPS
‘As long as he doesn’t have any pets’: Woman finds out she still has access to ex’s thermostat. Then she takes her revenge
“Revenge is a dish best served HOT,” she quipped in the caption.
📚 BOOKTOK
‘It’s like a stop sign’: Woman walks into Barnes & Noble. Then she spots something unusual in this new section
A humorous post about viral books generated controversy online.
📧 TECH ADVICE
Annoyed by Gmail’s new AI feature? Here’s how to turn it off
Privacy concerns and the intrusive design of Google’s Gemini AI has many asking how to opt out.
📕 TIKTOK BAN
32 of the funniest RedNote memes from salty ‘TikTok refugees’
“oh so NOW you’re learning mandarin,” wrote the official Duolingo account.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Ohio
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
