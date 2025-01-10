‘You gonna give that to a customer?’: Domino’s customer gets sent the wrong order. Then the worker asks him for a favor

There is a protocol in American dining. You get the wrong order. They bring you the right food and solve the problem.

But here, one man felt disrespected enough to get revenge on a Domino’s worker. They asked for a favor after they botched his delivery.

“I ordered a pizza from Domino’s,” TikTok user Jeffery (@xtulliz) says, showing the receipt for a 12-inch sliced pepperoni pizza with jalapeños. “What I got was this.”

He opens a pizza box to reveal a bowl of chicken alfredo pasta.

“So, I called them and I was, like, ‘Hey. You got my order wrong. You know, can you just send me a pizza?’” the content creator recalls.

“And they were, like, ‘Bet. We’ll send you the pizza but can you give us the pasta that you received back?’” This confuses the content creator. “’I already opened it. You’re gonna give that to a customer?’” he asks the worker.

So he reluctantly agrees to return the pasta. Then he takes a forkful of noodles and bites into it. “I’m still gonna give it back,” Jeffery says, between chews.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeffery and Domino’s for comment. The video racked up more than 406,000 views.

Former Domino’s workers weigh in

There may be a real reason for the seemingly odd, cheap requests from the worker.

“I used to work at dominos- we have to ask for it back but we just toss it when we get back to the store,” one viewer wrote in a comment.

“as someone who used to work at Dominos any food given to the wrong customer and is out of our sight must be thrown away. so i hope they didnt actually mean that,” a second commented.

“Worked there 6 years and we always left the wrong food and delivered the right food! We were NOT allowed to take anything back for food safety reasons!” a third stated.

Needless to say, viewers did not find this appetizing.

“Welp looks like I’m not getting dominos anytime soon. Now I have to worry about getting someone else’s eaten food,” one user wrote.

“They did the same thing to me.. never eating there again,” a second remarked.

Did Jeffery eat the entire pasta?

Indeed, he did and returned the box. “Good thing I ate it. I hate wasting food,” he replied in the comments section. “Well [the worker] took the box back so.”

What does Domino’s do with wrong delivery orders?

Each store handles wrong delivery address orders differently. In a r/Dominos subreddit, one user asked, “How are deliveries to the wrong address generally handled?” The answers weren’t the same as viewers from Jeffery’s comments section.

“At my store, my manager remakes the order right away and sends the same driver out to deliver to the correct address,” u/Gallifreyan98724 said.

“Ditto what u/Gallifreyan98724 said, that’s how my manager handles it too,” another agreed.

Since Domino’s offers delivery insurance, it will try to fix it. “If your delivery experience is not what you expected or you receive the wrong order, report the issue on the Domino’s Tracker® page, your order confirmation page, or through your order confirmation email. Tell us what went wrong, then choose from one of two options: either a coupon for 20% off your next order or 60 Piece of the Pie Rewards® points,” per Domino’s website.

Despite the unorthodox ask, this issue doesn’t seems relatively isolated and you can order your next Domino’s drop with confidence.

