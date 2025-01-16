‘As long as he doesn’t have any pets’: Woman finds out she still has access to ex’s thermostat. Then she takes her revenge

A woman’s climate-controlling revenge against an ex has resonated with onlookers. Becca (@being_becca) recorded her revenge in a TikTok that’s received 1.2 million views.

“I’m not sorry,” Becca says, smiling into the camera as she holds a drink in one hand. In Becca’s other hand is a smartphone with a thermostat control application installed. “I still have access to my ex’s thermostat,” an on-screen text reads.

While she sat at the bar, she decided to blast the heat.

“*turns it up to 95 degrees*” the text adds.

She quipped in the caption, “Revenge is a dish best served HOT.”

Is the thermostat revenge petty?

Many viewers lauded the way Becca inconvenienced her ex, with many sharing their own creative significant other paybacks.

“A guy left his Spotify logged in on my phone. And I unliked every single song, playlist, and artist. And deleted every playlist he ever made before getting him kicked off the premium plan,” one shared.

“My ex’s credit card is connected to the meter parking app. Haven’t paid to park downtown for 5+ years,” another wrote.

“I waited about a week or so to cancel the dish network subscription. Because I wanted it to be during a football game I knew he’d be watching,” a third shared.

“My ex’s email was logged into my phone & when he makes dinner reservations i cancel them,” a fourth said.

Others were concerned Becca’s ex had pets. But she assured viewers that wasn’t the case. “Pls don’t do this if he has animals that would be home alone,” one said, to which Becca responded, “He doesn’t.”

Someone else recommended how Becca could make her ex’s climate conundrum even worse. “Wait until he’s asleep every night and switch it!” they exclaimed.

How do you avoid being on the receiving end of such revenge?

After calling it quits with someone, password resets are probably not a primary concern. However, in order to save yourself any future headaches, it’s probably a good idea to do just that.

If an ex had access to a credit or debit card, immediately request a new one. Maybe you snapped a photo of it to send to them to buy something. Or perhaps you let them link it to one of their personal accounts. Changing cards results in new account numbers, expiration dates, and CVC codes.

Moreover, many apps allow you the option to force logouts of all devices. Change passwords to email accounts, online retailers, and subscription-based services. Following this, go into your app settings and prompt force logouts of connected devices. This will prompt the input of new passwords upon login.

Furthermore, if your ex is an authorized user on a credit card or you share a joint bank account, have them removed. Let’s say you cannot remove them without their authorization, and you’d rather not contact them. Then open a new bank account and transfer all of your funds from the joint account into the new one.

Lastly, keep a watchful eye on any unfamiliar charges to your accounts. Just in case you think one of them may’ve slipped through the cracks.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Becca via TikTok comment for further information.

