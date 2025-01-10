‘Add Olive Garden to the list’: Server warns against Red Robin, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Red Lobster. Here’s why those customers are the worst

Working in a restaurant can be difficult: being on your feet for hours, running out orders, and, of course, difficult customers who make never-ending demands. This former server issues a public service announcement to avoid working for these three popular restaurants.

TikTok user Liz Bezler (@lizbezler) is a popular creator and comedian who posts restaurant-related content for her 59,000 followers. “These are the places you never ever ever want to work ever in your [expletive] life as a server,” she begins in a video with over 245,000 views.

Are the customers at these restaurants the worst?

First up is Red Robin. “Coming in at number 1: Red Robin,” she says. What is restaurant known for? Its bottomless steak fries. “Can you imagine having to re-fill sides for hours for people who just feel, like, so hungry and they feel like they need to get their money’s worth?”

Second is Buffalo Wild Wings. Why? “Because people are obsessive over their wings,” the former server says. The 26 different wing flavors BWW offers make it a fan favorite for chicken wing lovers, but maybe not for the people taking the orders.

“They want all the sauce, right? All of the different flavors, they want to try the hot one just to see if they can handle it, and that they want 10 cups of ranch, and they want their wings cooked a certain way.”

In addition, the customers are particular about the sides. “They want the celery and carrots but not carrots. They only want the celery. Like, no,” she says.

But what can also be challenging working at the restaurant is when parents bring their children. “A lot of kids come in with their whole families and it’s a nightmare,” Bezler states.

“And last not but least, we have Red Lobster,” Bezler says. Red Lobster offers unlimited biscuits. “Come on, the cheddar bay biscuits. You’re gonna have to run those out a million times over,” she says.

Before wrapping up, Bezler concludes the video with one last grievance. “No, you cannot look at the lobster for an hour. I know they’re cute and swimming, but you can’t touch the fish.”

Restaurant servers weigh in

“I worked for Red Lobster. The biscuits weren’t nearly as bad as endless shrimp,” one viewer wrote.

“Bro as a BWs server, you’re so accurate. Only bonus was the game nights but the big game families are nightmares,” a second commented.

“Red Robin and their bottomless everything was almost the death of me,” a third shared.

Furthermore, others added more restaurants to Bezler’s list.

“Add Olive Garden to the list: Never ending soup, salad, and bread sticks and sometimes even pasta,” one user shared.

“Chili’s! Servers fill the chips, make the deserts, fire the fajitas, warm the tortillas for said fajitas, soups, on top of base server duties. Oh, and you have a 12 table section,” another chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bezler via Instagram direct message.

