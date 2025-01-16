Annoyed by Gmail’s new AI feature? Here’s how to turn it off

If you use Google Workspace, a collection of collaboration and productivity apps that many companies rely on, you might have noticed this week a Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant in your Gmail inbox.

And if you are like most people, you absolutely hate it.

“Oh my God, I don’t think I can handle this new habit of Gmail trying to jump in with its gen-AI every time I want to do anything. No, I don’t want you to summarise this 3-sentence email for me. No, I don’t need help writing. How do I turn this shit off?” wrote a complaint on Bluesky.

The feature, according to the tech giant, allows the AI to, among other things, summarize the contents of an email thread, provide response suggestions, and search through previous emails. Gemini can also find information inside your Google Drive, Google Calendar, and other connected Google apps.

While some may find the new tool useful, others are rightfully worried given Google’s widespread data collection of its users.

So what if you don’t want another AI bot in your life? Here’s how to disable it.

How to turn off Gemini AI in Gmail, Google Workspace

Disabling Gemini is fairly straightforward if you have access to your email domain’s administrator settings. First, access the Admin Console. Next, go to your Menu, select Generative AI, and choose Gemini.

From there, under the section that says Service status, select OFF for everyone.

It’s as simple as that.

If you don’t have access to the admin console, in your personal inbox settings you can go to General and turn off Smart features and personalization.

While that won’t entirely block the feature’s presence in your inbox, it will limit it.

Limiting Gemini AI in Google Workspace

While you can outright disable Gemini, you may enjoy its capabilities and want to limit it instead.

If you prefer to keep Gemini enabled but want to keep it from interacting with specific Workspace apps like Gmail or Drive, you can turn off Workspace extensions.

To do so, once again head over to the Admin Console. After that, go to the Menu, select Generative AI, and choose Gemini.

Next, scroll down to Extensions, select Modify Extension Access, and check the box labeled Allow users access to Workspace extensions in Gemini. Then select Save.

