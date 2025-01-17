Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: why an AI-generated image of “heaven” sparked countless memes, a woman who shared how TikTok turned her from a conservative Republican into a leftist , the puzzling question of who are the horse girls of men , and why MAGA fans are furious about Trump getting a commemorative Diet Coke .

After that, Alexandra and the Trending Team have a new “Main Character of the Week” for you. And, don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz and be entered to win a t-shirt.

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

What does AI think heaven looks like?

“ I am what the American government is afraid of ,” the woman told viewers.

The “horse girl” is a longstanding stereotype of the 21st century, but what is the male equivalent ?

Even some of Trump’s fans are upset .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a Scrolling In The Deep shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHAT APPLIANCE SEEMED TO BE WHISPERING TO A WOMAN AT NIGHT?

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The disaster prepper trying to save your life

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌴 A woman took a moment from relaxing in the sun while on vacation to offer her viewers tips for staying at all-inclusive resorts.

⏰ An iPhone user says she recently started sleeping through her iPhone alarms. Initially, Betsy attributed this to stress and a new medication. That is, of course, until she learned about the new “attention aware” feature .

🥤 The limited-run Red Bull Winter Edition cans are always hard to keep in stock. One TikToker is blowing the lid off her secret supply source: Home Depot .

🤔 With so many vacuums on the market, and with price points varying considerably, it can be difficult to figure out which vacuum cleaner is right for you .

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Funny how quick politicians are to switch up…

🎶 Now Playing: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House 🎶