Horse girls are one of the most iconic stereotypes of the modern age, but one question has always haunted those who dare to think beyond the surface: Who are the horse girls of men?

Featured Video

What is a ‘horse girl?’

The most basic definition of a horse girl is just a girl (or woman) who loves horses. Not just someone who likes them, but whose personality is so deeply entangled with her love of horses that it becomes impossible to separate the two. Without horses, a horse girl would simply become a blank canvas, a being reset to factory settings. A horse girl lives and breathes that equestrian life—even if she doesn’t actually have a horse herself. And if she doesn’t have a horse now, she just knows her life will finally be complete when she can achieve that goal.

“I dated two horse girls,” redditor AtlanticFit once commented on a post asking for men’s experiences with horse girls. “Main take away is this: You will always come second to the horse. No matter what you do, the horse will always get the priority. Also, be prepared for it to become a part of your life as well. This goes far beyond any casual hobby, it’s a lifestyle.”

Advertisement

But as the concept of a horse girl became cemented into our society, the term began to expand. Now, it’s just as likely for someone to be hit with the descriptor over mere vibes rather than a demonstrable camaraderie with stable-dwelling creatures.

The original horse girls tended to come across as introverted, shy, a little weird. Maybe they didn’t have great social skills because they spent so much time with their horses. Maybe their hair grew long and unkempt because they were too busy brushing a horse’s mane rather than their own. They also had a reputation for being singularly focused on their #1 obsession (horses) to the point of coming off as possibly a bit unwell.

She might have the traits. She might lack the horse. But you could totally imagine her being into horses all the same, you know? It’s the vibe.

shes giving horse girl going to prom vibes here pic.twitter.com/TATGlOto65 — 🕊️ (@222xen) January 4, 2022

Advertisement

What is the male equivalent of a horse girl?

This collective understanding of both the strict definition of a horse girl and the more nebulous horse girl aura has made it difficult to pin down the male equivalent.

Make no mistake—many have tried. The question comes up time and time again across social media. Invested parties debate which aspects of the horse girl are most important to consider. Is it the obsession? Is it the vibes? Must the male hobby involve a mammal?

Advertisement

“Half the reason horse girls seem ‘CrAzY’ is because they got this animal that costs $Shitloads and it is a living being that needs a lot of attention,” redditor guethlema argued back in 2022 while lamenting the lack of a “toxic subculture of ‘Dudes Way In To Falconry’” to walk hand-in-hand with the horse girl.

The conversation was resurrected yet again via X at the start of 2025—a simple question that clearly plagues far too many sleepless nights.

@FeralPHunter/X

Horse girls of men: The contenders

There’s one suggestion that seems to come up more frequently than the rest: car guys.

Advertisement

Dudes that are into cars are just the male version of horse girls — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) September 24, 2019

On the one hand, men who are obsessed with cars can get really, really into cars. Their whole world revolves around cars. They treat their cars like a child. And god only knows they’re happy to drop a lot of money and time making sure those cars stay in top shape.

“I don’t mean guys who know about cars and are good with mechanics. I mean guys whose literal personality is nothing but cars. Like all they can talk about is how they gapped someone on the freeway,” The-Reddit-Giraffe once wrote.

Advertisement

But on the other hand, a lot of men love cars, and a lot of boys love the idea of cars. This normalization feels like a step away from the heart and soul of everything that goes into making a horse girl break away from the crowd and become a genre all her own.

With that in mind, some have gotten more specific with their car-related suggestions.

Advertisement

dogfan20/reddit

But car guys are not the only contenders when it comes to debating who, among men, is analogous to the iconic horse girl.

@FrailSkeleton/X

Advertisement

This is the one. The aesthetics and behavioral eccentricities are very similar. Similar socioeconomic and cultural background. Rural, likely grew up in a trailer, parents/grandparents in agriculture. Room full of Native American stuff, feathers, dreamcatchers, etc. pic.twitter.com/uhHV0LXpWN — Ed Chilean (@ArlenGunClub) January 11, 2025

@Ryan_Gasoline/X

Advertisement

its gun guys. 100 percent its gun guys. https://t.co/k9jUK4ISll — Pancreas :Thief: (@TRAPPANCAKE) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

Omgggg my buddy is a skateboard bf and his fiancee is a horse girl — j°mble shr¡mps (@Ging_Newtrich) January 11, 2025

@Byronnn6/X

Close but incorrect. Pilots are usually professionals. It’s a certified skill with a high barrier to entry.



This is your real answer: https://t.co/2jKcXkqsoT pic.twitter.com/JLn53Iv2tJ — The🌙Magician (@ArmoredNorman) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

civil war re-enactor https://t.co/9KUTuoFxD4 — simone de bolivar (@billieanania) January 11, 2025

@bigcontentguy/X

Advertisement

Motorcycle rider/enthusiast. ESPECIALLY ones who don’t actually own motorcycles — Open Borders Jon 🌐🏗️ (@OpenBordersJon) January 11, 2025

This is a misunderstanding of horse girls.



Yes, some horse girls actually have horses. But not all. It’s not actually a requirement.



Y’all are gonna hate it but, I think actually that the analog is guys who do weekend warrior shit. Like the boot camp pretend soldier shit. https://t.co/oea8q2mi6y — Wonderkitty, Eldritch Anarchist (@TehWonderkitty) January 14, 2025

Advertisement

@SpiritofPines/X

I would’ve said finance bro, but it’s nearly the same thing these days. — Josh Peterson (@sometimesamedic) January 11, 2025

Eagle scout — anise (@AniseNot) January 11, 2025

Advertisement

Despite passionate arguments and many good points to be made all around, once again, no indisputable winner rises from the hay. And so the question will linger, as horse girls remain a singular, unmatched force among modern stereotypes.

Advertisement

But that’s alright, horse girls never needed a man anyway. They have their horses, and that’s all they need.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



