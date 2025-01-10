‘It’s mandatory’: Woman at all-inclusive resort says avoid ice cubes—and make sure to ask for Bacardi and Absolut. Here’s why

A woman took a moment from relaxing in the sun while on vacation to offer her viewers tips for staying at all-inclusive resorts.

Featured Video

In a viral clip with over 897,000 views as of this writing, TikToker Funkshe (@funkshe) offered up her advice.

The most important tip she doled out concerned ice at resorts.

However, viewers weren’t all convinced her advice was sensible.

Advertisement

Do resorts use unfiltered water to make ice?

In the clip, the TikToker said vacationers should order their drinks with no ice, or they may run the risk of getting sick.

“Ask for no ice in your drinks,” she urged. “The water is purified, but the ices are not.”

The woman alleged that she got sick after consuming ice at a resort. She also claimed her fiancee and two other members of her party also got ill from ice.

Advertisement

According to several travel guides, ice used at resorts is made from purified water.

Nevertheless, many have echoed the sentiment that travelers should be wary of resort ice. In a subreddit dedicated to discussing all-inclusive resort stays, many redditors issued cautious warnings about consuming any liquids that do not come out of a bottle.

Other all-inclusive tips

Funkshe’s advice did not only focus on ice. She also urged all-inclusive vacationers to always ask for liquor like Bacardi and Absolut by brand name to avoid low-quality alcohol.

Advertisement

“If you wanna get drunk, ask for specific alcohol brands,” she urged.

She warned that resort bars may serve drinks that barely contain alcohol or are not good quality.

The TikToker also warned against buying into “premium packages.” These packages typically offer drink and food upgrades, but she isn’t sold on them.

“Honestly, it’s not worth it,” the woman said.

Advertisement

She recommended eating at the resort’s buffet and avoiding the restaurants because she believes they serve the same food anyway.

In the video’s comments section, many disagreed with the TikToker’s take on resort ice.

Advertisement

“It’s mandatory that all ice makers use filtered water,” user smash wrote.

“Babe Ice in all inclusive are safe! Except tap water and I’ve been there in Ocean el faro and I had countless of slushy drinks and never had poisoning,” user Indangg commented.

The comments made Funkshe second-guess whether or not the resort’s ice was responsible for her illness.

“Dang maybe it was something else then! I felt better once i stopped ordering drinks with ice,” she responded.

Advertisement

Others offered additional tips.

“Also, bring your own thermo mug!” one advised. “Less plastic- drink tastes better and lasts longer instead of getting hot in the sun.”

“Bring your own insulated mug cuts down on trips to bar and keep your colder longer,” another echoed. “And I’ve had ice in my drink all the time and it’s fine . Bring small bills $1,5,10,20.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Funkshe by email for comment and more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.