‘The gas stations are always out’: Home Depot shopper says you can always find this type of Red Bull in-store. Why?

The limited-run Red Bull Winter Edition cans are always hard to keep in stock. One TikToker is blowing the lid off her secret supply source: Home Depot.

Jessica Martinez (@jessicaa.martinezz) was lucky enough to spot a stash of Red Bull‘s new limited-run Iced Vanilla Berry in the wild. And instead of keeping it to herself, she outed the retailer on her TikTok account.

Her source? None other than Home Depot.

Martinez posted the video evidence on Saturday. It has since gone viral, picking up more than 2.4 million views and counting.

Jessica spoils the secret

In her video, a person approaches a Home Depot endcap cooler full of energy drinks.

After that, they open the door and retrieve the limited-edition Iced Vanilla Berry can, easily identified by its distinctive sky blue can.

According to the video’s on-screen text, “The gas stations are always out but you can always count on your local Home Depot for the new flavor.”

What is the Red Bull Winter Edition?

Red Bull energy drink entered U.S. markets in the late ’90s. Beginning in 2015, the company started to issue limited-edition seasonal flavors every year. One “edition” is issued in the summer and one in the winter.

The 2024 Winter Edition flavor is Iced Vanilla Berry. Red Bull’s website describes it as tasting of blueberry and vanilla with “icy fresh notes of eucalyptus.”

A reviewer for Sporked described the flavor as more of a blue gummy candy flavor. The reviewer writes, “This year’s Red Bull Winter Edition is a perfect blue-gummy-flavored Red Bull and I think I’m in love.

The flavor debuted on Oct. 21 and is supposed to be available throughout April.

However, it may be hard to find.

How can you find the new Winter Edition?

Obviously, the very nature of a limited edition product means that it will be hard to find at some point.

According to the Sporked review, “Your best shot at finding them ASAP will be Walmart since they’ve already had these on shelves for a few weeks now.”

However, that was back in October, and the Winter Edition is getting thin on the ground. The cans are unavailable on Amazon now and scarce or no longer in stock at many Walgreens and Walmarts.

One month ago, a user posted about the scarcity in Reddit’s r/red bull forum.

User squishingly wrote that they have “been looking for 2 weeks and going to different gas stations and Walmarts around town to try and find the winter vanilla berry red bull. it seems to be sold out everywhere.”

At least one TikToker has followed Martinez’s advice, though. On Tuesday, Gahbee (@gaahbeeeee) posted a video showing her own Winter Edition score.

It remains to be seen whether Home Depot’s Iced Vanilla Berry will remain consistent until this spring, especially now that the cat is out of the bag.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot and Red Bull via email for a statement.

Viewer feedback

In the comments, Delfuego (@notdelfuego) begged, “Chill don’t give out all the secrets.”

“That’s how those of us who work there get through our shifts,” a Home Depot worker added.

Another viewer commented, “Tried it once and I haven’t found it ever since. It’s pretty good.”

“I found a row full of the sugar-free at a gas station in Florida and took them all,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Martinez via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.

