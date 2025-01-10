‘Shark is way better’: Shopper reveals which Dyson model actually works. But is it the best option?

With so many vacuums on the market, and with price points varying considerably, it can be difficult to figure out which vacuum cleaner is right for you.

One name that comes up over and over again is Dyson. Famed for their ability to “never lose suction,” these vacuum cleaners command a high price compared to their competitors—a price that consumers hope would result in them receiving a better product.

However, that might always be the case, as indicated by the discussion under a recent TikTok video posted on Jan. 7 by user Jules (@jules_interiors).

In her video, which currently has over 6.2 million views, Jules writes that one should not “get a Dyson vacuum before watching this video.”

Over the course of the video, Jules compares the performance of a Dyson V11 to a Dyson V15 using pine needles on carpet. While the 11 barely picks up any pine needles—and leaves plenty on the ground—the 15 picks up the pine needles with ease.

“Spend your money wisely,” Jules writes in the caption of the video.

Immediately, commenters began to question whether a Dyson vacuum was the right decision in the first place.

“Had the Dyson for several years parts are so overpriced I ended up going with the Amazon knock-offs, after a while, I just went with the Ryobi stick vacuum,” wrote a user. “Bigger battery faster charging 1/3 price.”

“Miele is the most slept on vacuum, we use it for everything no issues,” added another.

“I had six Dysons, including the 11. I will say my Shark vacuum I paid $150 for out performs them all,” stated a third.

Which vacuum is best?

While commenters noted that Jules’ assessment was likely unfair, as the 11 more than likely required a thorough cleaning to be at peak performance, it still inspired a discussion about which vacuum cleaner is best.

Although this is largely a matter of opinion, a variety of publications have offered their own thoughts on which vacuums that are currently on the market are the best.

On most lists, from Business Insider to Good Housekeeping to TechRadar, vacuums from Shark come out above vacuums from Dyson, though the latter often enjoys high placement.

While Jules appears content with the performance of her vacuum, she says that there are definitely aspects that could be improved by the company.

“15 is good, but they need to work on quality of the parts and also it doesn’t work on every rug, carpet,” she wrote in a commenter. “For the price you expect way more.”

