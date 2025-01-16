Advertisement
Memes

The ‘Leaked Photo of Heaven is Going Viral on Social Media’ meme pokes fun at AI-generated slop

Finding the beauty in the mundane.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Ai image of futuristic city and tweet 'leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media. No wonder christians are so determined to get there!'

Leaked Photo of Heaven Is Going Viral on Social Media is a copypasta that was originally a caption attributed to a viral AI image of ‘heaven,’ depicted as a sprawling white village in space lit up with gold lights. Social media users began using the copypasta to parody the post, often pasting it alongside photographs of perfectly ordinary or beautiful scenes.

Featured Video

This meme trend has a mix of meanings, from mocking AI art (much of which is religious in theme, particularly among Facebook demographics), to conveying a sense of irony or wonder of the mundane in reality.

‘Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media 🤯😳’

AI-generated image of a palatial structure wind-carved into white stone. All lights are golden inside. The 'Milky Way' is visible in the starry sky.
King Benny Jerera/Facebook
Advertisement

Meme basics

  • Meme/trend creator: @six_papi/X
  • Meme type: AI meme, catchphrase
  • First appearance: Dec. 30, 2024
  • Origin source: X (formerly Twitter)
  • Used to convey: Originally a joke post, it is now used to convey either irony or a sense of wonder of the mundane or beautiful.
  • Peak popularity: Jan. 2025
Google Trends of the leaked photo of heaven meme.
Google Trends

Origin and spread

The AI-generated image of the meme originates from a post by @six_papi, first appearing on Dec. 30, 2024, on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was shared on Facebook and X before going viral in mid-January 2025. In a Facebook version of the post, King Benny Jerera posted in the comments, “I won’t sin again 🤣🤣” The meme didn’t gain popularity on social media until it was shared on X by @pallnandi on Jan. 12, 2025. 

Advertisement

Users began quote-retweeting and sharing images using the “Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media” copypasta alongside images of what “heaven” looks like to them.

The “leaked photo of heaven” post by @pallnandi has been viewed over 6.9 million times on X, with over 2.6K quote retweets.

Original viral leaked photo of heaven meme.
@pallnandi/X

Advertisement

Cultural context

The “leaked photo of heaven” meme also plays with religious undertones by mixing sacred imagery with modern humor, and is a cheeky response to the flux of AI-generated art flooding social media platforms. Facebook in particular has become awash with clearly AI-generated art shared by Boomers or bots, some of which rack up hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. The phenomenon even led to the creation of a popular X account called ‘Insane Facebook AI Slop,’ (@FacebookAIslop) which shares AI art ‘slop’ examples like Shrimp Jesus and Crucified Minions.

The meme itself is not just about making people laugh; it’s about creating a shared moment of recognition or disbelief that something so ordinary can be portrayed as extraordinary. The contrast between the expectation of a divine revelation and the actual image presented in the meme often results in a comedic or contemplative effect.

“So y’all tryna tell me there’s someone who went to heaven took a picture and came back to earth. Haha y’all play too much 😂😂😔,” one person wrote on King Benny Jerera’s Facebook post.

Advertisement

Another person commented that if this was what heaven looked like, “I guess Los Angeles is Hell.”

Meme examples

Common “leaked photo of heaven” memes include people’s favorite pubs, fast food restaurants, video games, and photos of cityscapes or nature. 

Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of a large ball in a field covered with road tarmac directional paintings.
@kkkeelers/X
Advertisement
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of shelves filled with DVDs.
@kkkeelers/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of a white man on TikTok surrounded by temple towers in the background. Text overlay reads, 'When you get to heaven but it's Chinese.'
@hunter_hhhh/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of Boston Garden basketball stadium at night.
@hunter_hhhh/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of 'purble place'
@hunter_hhhh/X
Advertisement
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of the San Francisco Armory at night.
@TomZohar/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of the streets of lower Manhattan devoid of cars.
@TomZohar/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of the Super Mario Party Jamboree map.
@TomZohar/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of Weatherspoons pub.
@BenRamanauskas/X
Advertisement
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of a Waffle House.
@BenRamanauskas/X
Leaked photo of heaven meme with a photo of Valinor as depicted in Amazon's The Rings of Power.
@joshcarlosjosh/X

More AI memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

AI AI memes Copypasta Memes
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot