The ‘Leaked Photo of Heaven is Going Viral on Social Media’ meme pokes fun at AI-generated slop

Leaked Photo of Heaven Is Going Viral on Social Media is a copypasta that was originally a caption attributed to a viral AI image of ‘heaven,’ depicted as a sprawling white village in space lit up with gold lights. Social media users began using the copypasta to parody the post, often pasting it alongside photographs of perfectly ordinary or beautiful scenes.

This meme trend has a mix of meanings, from mocking AI art (much of which is religious in theme, particularly among Facebook demographics), to conveying a sense of irony or wonder of the mundane in reality.

‘Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media 🤯😳’

Meme basics

Meme/trend creator : @six_papi/X

: @six_papi/X Meme type: AI meme, catchphrase

AI meme, catchphrase First appearance: Dec. 30, 2024

Dec. 30, 2024 Origin source: X (formerly Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) Used to convey: Originally a joke post, it is now used to convey either irony or a sense of wonder of the mundane or beautiful.

Originally a joke post, it is now used to convey either irony or a sense of wonder of the mundane or beautiful. Peak popularity: Jan. 2025

Origin and spread

The AI-generated image of the meme originates from a post by @six_papi, first appearing on Dec. 30, 2024, on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was shared on Facebook and X before going viral in mid-January 2025. In a Facebook version of the post, King Benny Jerera posted in the comments, “I won’t sin again 🤣🤣” The meme didn’t gain popularity on social media until it was shared on X by @pallnandi on Jan. 12, 2025.

Users began quote-retweeting and sharing images using the “Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media” copypasta alongside images of what “heaven” looks like to them.

The “leaked photo of heaven” post by @pallnandi has been viewed over 6.9 million times on X, with over 2.6K quote retweets.

Cultural context

The “leaked photo of heaven” meme also plays with religious undertones by mixing sacred imagery with modern humor, and is a cheeky response to the flux of AI-generated art flooding social media platforms. Facebook in particular has become awash with clearly AI-generated art shared by Boomers or bots, some of which rack up hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. The phenomenon even led to the creation of a popular X account called ‘Insane Facebook AI Slop,’ (@FacebookAIslop) which shares AI art ‘slop’ examples like Shrimp Jesus and Crucified Minions.

The meme itself is not just about making people laugh; it’s about creating a shared moment of recognition or disbelief that something so ordinary can be portrayed as extraordinary. The contrast between the expectation of a divine revelation and the actual image presented in the meme often results in a comedic or contemplative effect.

“So y’all tryna tell me there’s someone who went to heaven took a picture and came back to earth. Haha y’all play too much 😂😂😔,” one person wrote on King Benny Jerera’s Facebook post.

Another person commented that if this was what heaven looked like, “I guess Los Angeles is Hell.”

Meme examples

Common “leaked photo of heaven” memes include people’s favorite pubs, fast food restaurants, video games, and photos of cityscapes or nature.

