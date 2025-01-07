Newsletter: 📦 FedEx holds your package ‘hostage’

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories are about: A customer claiming FedEx was holding their expensive package “hostage,” an expert sharing a household item you should never have if you have pets, an “uncensored” AI chatbot that offered step-by-step information on how to make meth, and a woman sharing an uncomfortable interaction at the gym that not everyone is convinced about.
Customer says FedEx is holding $7,000 package ‘hostage.’ She’s not the only one
A business owner is calling FedEx out after she claims the company is holding her expensive package “hostage.”
‘I’ll bet you had no idea’: Expert shares the common household item you should never have in your home if you have pets
If you have this item in your house, you could be putting your pets at grave risk.
An ‘uncensored’ dark web AI chatbot offers step-by-step guides on how to make meth
An anonymous developer launched an artificial intelligence chatbot on the dark web in an effort to provide “uncensored” access to information.
‘They’re 2 chill guys’: Woman films man she says was harassing her at the gym. It backfires
A woman recently shared an uncomfortable encounter at a gym that left her questioning her decision to use public workout spaces. But not everyone’s convinced.
By Charlotte Colombo
Contributing Reporter
Heartwarming ‘How I Met Your Mother’ trend pays homage to loved ones
That One Sound From TikTok is a weekly dive into the origin of sounds on TikTok.
👃 A weird smell in a vehicle can be difficult to solve.
🛋️ This customer ordered a couch from Ashley Furniture… then it got delivered.
☎️ A Verizon customer was furious after he says he was charged several hundred dollars by mistake.
🚗 Finding a good deal these days seems next to impossible. Car prices are up, interest rates are still high, and even with the new technology offered in newer models, the amount of glitches and recalls plaguing the industry has made buying and leasing new cars a serious hassle.
⛽ This Walmart customer is going viral after they noticed that one of the retail chain’s gas station pumps was overcharging them.
