‘They’re 2 chill guys’: Woman films man she says was harassing her at the gym. It backfires

A woman recently shared an uncomfortable encounter at a gym that left her questioning her decision to use public workout spaces. But not everyone’s convinced.

In her video, which has garnered over 108,000 views, TikTok user Violet Starr (@missvioletstarr2.0) shares a glimpse of the awkwardness some women face while trying to exercise.

An awkward moment at the gym

The video starts with the TikTok robot voice narrating, “This is why I don’t go to public gyms anymore,” as Starr walks toward two men in a hallway.

One of the men, who most likely speaks English as a second language, asks, “Excuse me, are you like a teacher or…?”

Starr responds simply, “No,” but the man continues. “Because you’re so fit, beautifully fit, and you work out so hard. I thought maybe you’re a teacher or something.”

Remaining composed, Starr replies again, “I’m not.”

“That awkward gym moment that made me want to skip… until you walked in,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Yet viewer comments largely sided with the men, many of which criticized her for trying to force a viral moment. Her mature-themed Instagram boasts more than 554,00 followers.

As of press time, she turned the comments off her video. Prior to turning them off, she wrote that while the interaction on video was relatively tame, she thought to take out her phone and film following more direct harassment by the men.

Why women feel uncomfortable at the gym

Starr isn’t the only woman to point out issues with harassment at gyms.

For example, one woman recently caught a man, presumably a stranger, secretly filming her while she worked out. Another TikTok user shared that she was “dress-coded” at her gym for wearing a tank top.

Similarly, a customer said a gym staff member body-shamed her when she tried to cancel her membership.

Furthermore, a 2021 survey by RunRepeat found that more than 56% of female gym members have experienced harassment, more than double the 21% reported by men.

What to do if you find yourself in a similar situation

Whether it’s unsolicited comments, unwanted physical touch, or someone filming you, the site Imabi offers several recommendations.

First, they suggest speaking directly to the person, if you feel safe doing so, and explaining that their behavior is unwelcome and inappropriate, as it may not always be intentional. Next, they recommend reporting the incident to gym management to create a tangible record in case further action is needed.

Additionally, Imabi advises asking for support from loved ones or fellow gym-goers, as sharing your experience can provide emotional and practical relief. Finally, they stress the importance of knowing your rights by reviewing your gym’s harassment policies to make sure you’re informed about the steps you can take.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starr for comment.

